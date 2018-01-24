Spyshots: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Gives us Close Ups

We all have seen it before, wearing more or less of a camouflage. At one point, we even got a glimpse at its interior. There are so many photos of the upcoming Renegade that one might think Jeep lets its new model laying all over the place for car-paparazzis to take repeated photos of it.

There is no official release date for the face-lifted Renegade, but it is likely for the car to enter Jeep's showrooms as a 2019 model year, making it an ideal candidate for a late-2018 reveal. And here we have it again. The 2019 Jeep Renegade, on-site somewhere in Northern Sweden, together with a not-so-heavily camouflaged 2019 Wrangler and a bunch of Alfa Romeos. Being a facelift, the new Renegade still keeps most of its front and back end under wraps.The 2019 model year version Renegade will come with a modified front fascia. The positioning of the fog lights has moved a bit toward the center of the bumper, while the headlights and the front grille also seem to have been slightly modified. At the back, the new Renegade will come with redesigned rear lights and some minor changes to the bumper.As hinted in the interior photos published last week , the new Renegade will use a bigger infotainment screen. It will also boast new climate control dials, inspired by the 2019 Cherokee.As far as the engines go, the facelift will probably use the same power-plants as those present in the current model. The Renegade now on the streets comes with a combination of two diesel (1.6 and 2.0-liter MultiJet, with power ranging from 120 to 170 hp) and 3 gasoline engines (1.4, 1.6 and 2.4-liter MultiAir with power ranging from 110 to 183 hp). Optimists, however, hope for some tweaking in this area as well.There is no official release date for the face-lifted Renegade, but it is likely for the car to enter Jeep's showrooms as a 2019 model year, making it an ideal candidate for a late-2018 reveal.