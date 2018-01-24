autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift Gives us Close Ups

24 Jan 2018, 9:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We all have seen it before, wearing more or less of a camouflage. At one point, we even got a glimpse at its interior. There are so many photos of the upcoming Renegade that one might think Jeep lets its new model laying all over the place for car-paparazzis to take repeated photos of it.
18 photos
2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift2019 Jeep Renegade Facelift
And here we have it again. The 2019 Jeep Renegade, on-site somewhere in Northern Sweden, together with a not-so-heavily camouflaged 2019 Wrangler and a bunch of Alfa Romeos. Being a facelift, the new Renegade still keeps most of its front and back end under wraps.

The 2019 model year version Renegade will come with a modified front fascia. The positioning of the fog lights has moved a bit toward the center of the bumper, while the headlights and the front grille also seem to have been slightly modified. At the back, the new Renegade will come with redesigned rear lights and some minor changes to the bumper.

As hinted in the interior photos published last week, the new Renegade will use a bigger infotainment screen. It will also boast new climate control dials, inspired by the 2019 Cherokee.

As far as the engines go, the facelift will probably use the same power-plants as those present in the current model. The Renegade now on the streets comes with a combination of two diesel (1.6 and 2.0-liter MultiJet, with power ranging from 120 to 170 hp) and 3 gasoline engines (1.4, 1.6 and 2.4-liter MultiAir with power ranging from 110 to 183 hp). Optimists, however, hope for some tweaking in this area as well.

There is no official release date for the face-lifted Renegade, but it is likely for the car to enter Jeep's showrooms as a 2019 model year, making it an ideal candidate for a late-2018 reveal.
2019 Jeep renegade facelift Jeep Renegade Jeep Wrangler spyshots Renegade
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
JEEP models:
JEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll JEEP models  