2019 Jeep Cherokee Gets Facelifted Just In Time For NAIAS

19 Dec 2017, 16:03 UTC
by
In its fifth generation since 2013 for the 2014 model year, the Jeep Cherokee is gearing up for a mid-cycle update. And the facelift includes, as expected, a conventional fascia and minor improvements inside and out.
Revealed today through four photographs, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is made to resemble the Compass and Grand Cherokee as far as the headlight design is concerned. But some things haven’t changed, with most obvious being the hood-integrated slotted grille. The rear of the refreshed sport utility vehicle features new graphics for the taillights and minor revisions of the bumper.

Something that Jeep couldn’t afford to change is the cockpit, where you’ll find re-designed trim pieces, updated infotainment, and a more easily legible instrument cluster that combines a digital screen and two gauges. All in all, the facelift applied to the 2019 Cherokee is more evolutionary than revolutionary, with Jeep focusing on the things of utmost importance.

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned automaker didn’t say a word on the subjects of engines and trim levels, though all of these should be made public in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. What Jeep is willing to mention right now is the advent of “even more fuel-efficient powertrain options.” Reading between the lines, the FCA Global Medium Engine-based Hurricane is all but confirmed.

Introduced on the all-new Wrangler as a mild-hybrid powertrain with lots of ponies and torque at its disposal, the 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane could act as the perfect replacement for the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6. And as it was the case before, the 184-horsepower 2.4-liter Tigershark Multiair 2 will come as standard.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing shouldn’t change too much from the 2018 Cherokee’s $24,395 for the Latitude 2WD, with the four-wheel-drive variant coming in at $25,895. The Overland will continue to act as the range-topping choice in the range, whilst the trail-rated Trailhawk (pictured) is tailored to the needs of the off-road enthusiasts.
