2019 Jeep Cherokee Gets Facelifted Just In Time For NAIAS

Revealed today through four photographs, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is made to resemble the Compass
and Grand Cherokee as far as the headlight design is concerned. But some things haven’t changed, with most obvious being the hood-integrated slotted grille. The rear of the refreshed sport utility vehicle features new graphics for the taillights and minor revisions of the bumper.
Something that Jeep couldn’t afford to change is the cockpit, where you’ll find re-designed trim pieces, updated infotainment, and a more easily legible instrument cluster that combines a digital screen and two gauges. All in all, the facelift applied to the 2019 Cherokee is more evolutionary than revolutionary, with Jeep
focusing on the things of utmost importance.
The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles-owned automaker didn’t say a word on the subjects of engines and trim levels, though all of these should be made public in January at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. What Jeep is willing to mention right now is the advent of “even more fuel-efficient powertrain options.”
Reading between the lines, the FCA Global Medium Engine-based Hurricane
is all but confirmed.
Introduced on the all-new Wrangler as a mild-hybrid powertrain with lots of ponies and torque at its disposal, the 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane could act as the perfect replacement for the 3.2-liter Pentastar V6
. And as it was the case before, the 184-horsepower 2.4-liter Tigershark Multiair 2 will come as standard.
The manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing shouldn’t change too much from the 2018 Cherokee’s $24,395 for the Latitude 2WD, with the four-wheel-drive variant coming in at $25,895. The Overland will continue to act as the range-topping choice in the range, whilst the trail-rated Trailhawk
(pictured) is tailored to the needs of the off-road enthusiasts.