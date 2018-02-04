Here Are Some JL Wrangler Spotting Tips So You Don't Make a Fool of Yourself

The exterior appearance of the most iconic Jeep model is one of those touchy subjects any designer needs to approach with their gloves on. Too little, and people start questioning whether you deserve your paycheck; too much and you'll find a mob gathered on your lawn with pitchforks and torches, chanting your name. Yes, the Jeep
Wrangler fans are a hard to please bunch.
The initial reactions after the unveiling of the JL model, however, have been overwhelmingly positive. The designers went for the usual soft touch, but managed to give the off-roader a modern feel it without hurting its legacy in anyway.
But what they held back on the outside, they more than made up for on the inside. The cabin of the JL is definitely the kind of place you want to be in, and unlike the previous generations, it's also a place where you won't feel like you've just traveled back in time after stepping out of any other vehicle.
Back to the exterior design, this guide we have embedded below is of no interest to the hardcore Wrangler fan, the kind who knows where every bolt and nut goes at any time of the day or night. For the more lighthearted admirers of the SUV
, though, it could be very useful when trying to decide whether the Wrangler you're looking at is a JK or JL.
The author of the clip breezes over every tiny aspect that sets the two models apart, starting off with the turn signals - which are now located on the front fenders, instead of the grille, and have a different shape. Then there are the hood stops for the windshield which now have a more square shape and also integrate the latches, which were previously a separate unit.
Moving on to the side, there's the fender itself that's completely new, as well as the air vent just behind it. The bolts just below the A-pillar have been moved lower down and the side mirrors as well have a different design, while the door hinges follow the more squarish pattern we've seen on the hood latches.
At the back, the taillights have a dark plastic bezel and a new design, the roof ends with a tiny lip spoiler, and the license plate has been moved onto the bumper. These all seem like tiny things to look for, especially if the vehicle is moving (or the one you're in), but they're the only way to identify a JL as such with accuracy.