Jeep Wrangler Generations: Can You Spot the Difference?

23 Jan 2018, 16:42 UTC ·
by
Have you ever wondered what kind of Wrangler just whooshed by you as you were walking down the street, eyes-so bolted to your smartphone that you were only able to catch a glimpse of that car's tail lights? Have you ever lost yourself in the two-letter designations Wrangler models have worn for names since '76? Are you a Wrangler spotter with no technical expertise whatsoever?
Wonder no more, 'cause Sam took the time to put all the answers to the Wrangler-related questions haunting you for years on paper. Sam's 4x4, that is. The parts and service specialist, in a moment of pure inspiration, took the time to spell it out for us.

Since 1976, when the CJ7 marked the birth of the Wrangler name as we know it, there have been five different versions of the Jeep. All radically different from its predecessors when it comes to engines, platforms and so on. What hasn't changed, or at least not substantially, is the overall look of the 4x4. That makes it quite tricky for some to set apart the 1987 model from 2006 one.

Apparently “some” means quite a lot, hence the need for a detailed, visual guide on how not to make a fool of yourself by incorrectly naming the model year. Did you know, for instance, that one of the main design differences between the 1976 CJ7 and the 1987 YJ is a small bend in the middle of the vertical grille?

Had you any idea that the small bend in the middle of the vertical grille of the YJ is no longer present on the TJ built from '97 to '06? No, no, it's no longer there. What you have there is a slight bend in the middle, not a small one.

The infographic shown here has been created by Spork Marketing for Sam's 4x4 for “entertainment purposes only,” the disclaimer said. We consider ourselves entertained. And intrigued. Aside from the clumsy way in which the infographic was made and the car chosen to experiment this on, we find the idea brilliant.

How would like to have something like this at your disposal for all the cars you are passionate about?

Kudos, Spork Marketing. And Sam's 4x4, of course.
