JK/JKU Wrangler Production Ending In April, JT Scrambler Pickup Truck Incoming

A WARN notice filed by Hyundai Mobis North America with the State of Ohio highlights that “will end April 7 on the JK line.”
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification is our best clue yet that Jeep is cooking something up in Toledo
, as in the Wrangler-like JT Scrambler.
Automotive News
reports “the plant will be shut down for extensive retooling in preparation for the launch in April 2019,”
timing that falls into line with what Mike Manley and Sergio Marchionne have been promising in the media. Even though it looks like the JLU Wrangler with a bed, the Scrambler has more in common with the 2019 Ram 1500 from a mechanical standpoint.
That’s because it’s a pickup truck, and the JLU platform doesn’t cope with what people expect from a workhorse that will be priced higher than the Ram 1500. After production begins, the Scrambler
is expected to sell “less than 100,000 vehicles a year”
according to Sergio Marchionne.
Based on older reports on the Wrangler-like Scrambler, the first Jeep pickup truck in a long time will be offered with three top options
, two engines, and two trim levels. Towing capacity is listed at 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms), and payload comes in at 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms).
The GVWR rating
is 6,075 pounds for the 3.6-liter Pentastar in Base trim, which means the minimum curb weight for the JT Scrambler is 4,675 pounds (2,121 kilograms). Not bad for the cooler brother of the Ram, huh?
Just like the 2019 Ram 1500
, the 2019 Jeep Scrambler will come as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Pentastar will come as standard with a belt starter generator, which means the JT Pentastar will offer 90 lb-ft of additional torque from the eTorque mild-hybrid system.