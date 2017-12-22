autoevolution
 

2019 Jeep Scrambler (JT) Pickup Shares Rear Suspension With Ram 1500

Although it may look like a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (JLU) with a thumpin’ great bed, the Scrambler (JT) is a workhorse through and through. The confirmation comes courtesy of photographs posted on the Jeep Scrambler Forum, which reveal the suspension setup front and rear.
Spotted while leaving a gas station in Detroit, the pre-production prototype’s rear suspension is “heavily influenced by the Ram 1500.” To this effect, the Scrambler sacrifices articulation in off-road driving for superior towing and payload capacities. More to the point, it’s easy to spot a panhard rod complemented by a stabilizer bar and sizeable control arms.

Ram 1500-inspired shock absorbers are also present, and in a bid to improve ride comfort and handling, you won’t see any leaf springs here. In a similar fashion to the half-ton Ram, the spare wheel is located right between the rear bumper and rear axle, right underneath the truck’s bed.

Up front, on the other hand, it appears that the Scrambler makes use of the JL/JLU Wrangler’s solid axles developed by Ohio-based Dana Incorporated. Having said these, just how capable is the Scrambler? Based on an older report, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6-powered pickup is good for a towing capacity of 6,500 pounds, which translates to 2,948 kilograms.

For reference, the 2018 Ram 1500 Tradesman regular cab 4x2 with the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 and 3.92 axle ratio can manage 10,620 pounds (4,817 kilograms). Specifying the 1500 with four doors, four-wheel-drive, and the turbocharged diesel gets the Ram closer to the Scrambler, though it’s still more capable than the Wrangler-styled workhorse.

Payload, on the other hand, is a not-too-shabby 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) for the Base trim level. Going for the Premium equates to a drop to 1,100 pounds (499 kilograms) for both the EcoDiesel and the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6-equipped Scrambler. According to the latest information on the 2019 Jeep Scrambler, production will kick off in October 2018 at Toledo South, with the order books anticipated to open in August 2018.
