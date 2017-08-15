2018 Jeep Wrangler JLU Photographed Inside Factory, Reveals Production Details

With the 2018 Jeep Wrangler set to make its debut in November, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, we're starting to get our hands on more and more material that helps us become familiar with the offroader. The freshest example of this is the photo below, which shows a Wrangler JLU in its birthplace, namely the Toledo plant.

5 photos



We'll start with the vented hood, whose folding windshield bumpers are new - despite this appearing to be a Sport model, it appears that you can fold the windshield.



Moving to the side of the Jeep, we find the air vent touching the front wheel arch is there, nevertheless coming in a smaller size than expected. Then we have the door color-coded door hinges, which pack a new design.



The black fender flares (along with the black cloth top) are present, with these having been confirmed to return as options via the dealer system screenshot. It's worth noting that the plastic used for the fenders seems to be superior to that featured on the current car, as indicated by the more polished finish.



Oh, and let's not forget the higher side windows, the no-button door handles and the side crease that runs the entire length of the vehicle, which reminds us of the TJ



On the tech front, previous scoops have allowed us to learn that the JL and JLU Wrangler will get a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel and a new 2.72:1 Selec-Track Full-Time 4WD system that will help the machine deliver the expected offroading thrills.



On the gas side of the engine range, the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 will be accompanied by a 2.0-liter Hurricane turbo-four.



And while the base models will make use of a six-speed manual transmission, an eight-speed automatic is set to arrive as a premium feature.



