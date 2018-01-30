Mitsubishi Instagram Ad is as Cringy as it Gets

It’s not worth getting started on the countless delays and sorry excuses for the late arrival, but one thing is crystal clear. And that is, Mitsubishi
made a habit of overpromising. A habit that, coincidence or not, extends to the automaker’s social media presence. Case in point: this Instagram post.
A sponsored ad by Mitsubishi Motors North America, the copy reads: “See what makes the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid EV the only PHEV Crossover in its class.”
Top quality copy right there considering the Outlander PHEV is the only plug-in hybrid
crossover in the mid-size segment that isn’t a premium or luxury model. For more bragging rights, you need to step up to the likes of the BMW X5 xDrive40e iPerformance.
Uncovered by Jalopnik
, the ad gets even cringier if you zoom in on the left-hand front wheel. Look at how the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV dominates that three-inch rock! It’s as if Mitsubishi wanted to prove that an AWD
utility vehicle can clear obstacles the size of supermarket bumps, which almost any car costing less than $34,595 can do in this day and age.
Now that the questionable social media has been put to rest, it’s worth remembering the Outlander PHEV isn’t a bad car. 22 miles of all-electric range, 74 MPGe combined, 310 miles of combined gasoline-electric range, 1,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity, there’s a lot to like.
In addition to the eco-friendly but capable powertrain, the Outlander PHEV also comes with lots of desirable features as standard. DC quick charging? Check. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto? Double check. Blind Spot Warning with Rear Cross Traffic Alert? Double check again. All in all, it’s too bad the people tasked with advertising the Outlander PHEV make a hash of a genuinely good crossover.