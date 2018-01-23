autoevolution
 

Mitsubishi Pickup Truck Could (And Should) Be Added To U.S. Lineup

If there’s anything Mitsubishi isn’t, the Japanese automaker isn’t as sporty as it once was. Think Evo X, Eclipse, and 3000GT, cars that made Mitsubishi appealing to the younger and performance-oriented customer pools. Looking through the U.S. lineup of the latest brand to join the Renault-Nissan alliance, it’s impossible to find anything of interest there.
There are four models in total, starting with the Mirage sedan and hatchback. At the other end of the spectrum, there’s the Outlander Sport, Outlander, and the newest Mitsubishi of them all, the Eclipse Cross. Considering other Japanese automakers offer pickups in the U.S. of A., this segment is something Mitsubishi has to address as soon as possible.

Motor1 had a chat with Don Swearingen, Mitsubishi Motors North America’s executive vice president, and what authorized dealers want most from the automaker is a pickup truck. “It’s one of the top ones on our list,” declared Swearingen, adding that “maybe there’s a chance” now that the Renault-Nissan alliance is willing to help Mitsubishi make ends meet.

The Dodge Dakota-based Raider is the last Mitsubishi workhorse sold in this part of the world, and bearing in mind production ended in 2009, an heir-apparent is long overdue. And that’s a bit of a shame considering the L200 (pictured) is an excellent pickup truck.

Importing the L200 from Thailand is a no-no because the Chicken Tax would make it too expensive. Starting production in the United States is another issue because of the automaker’s cash-strapped financial condition. The question is, how can Mitsubishi please its U.S. dealers?

With the NP300 Navara-based 2019 Nissan Frontier slated to join the Titan at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant in Mississippi, it’s easy to make a case for a Diamond Star-badged pickup. Such a scenario is likely considering alliance synergies are on the rise. As part of those cost-focused synergies, the next generation of the Patrol and Pajero are expected to share the platform, engine, and transmission options.

This scenario, however, is nothing but wishful thinking at the present moment. But as demand for pickup trucks keep on growing in this part of the world, chances are Mitsubishi Motors North America and its partners will soon take a decision in this regard.
