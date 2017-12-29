autoevolution
 

Mitsubishi Mirage Is the Worst New Car, Doug DeMuro Says, Talks 40% Discounts

29 Dec 2017, 9:04 UTC ·
by
The automotive industry has only recently solved one of its greatest issues, namely the fact that many small cars didn't just feel tiny, they also delivered a terrible overall experience. Well, when it comes to the Mitsubishi Mirage, the problem is still here. And Doug DeMuro recently decided to take one for the team us all and review the little Mitsu.
When you find yourself inside such a small machine, your brain might automatically try to compensate for all the drawbacks of the thing. As such, you'll notice all sorts of thoughts showing up, such as "hey, my car might be uglier than... most of those around it, but at least it's easier to handle than a lot of the others,"

Well, with the Mirage, you'll hardly by able to focus on such thoughts, since the thing generates a lot of noise and we're not just talking about the decibels of the 78 hp engine.

Then again, we need to put on our reasonable glasses when zooming in on this subcompact proposal. For one thing, as Doug points out, you shouldn't trust the $14,000 MSRP of this vehicle. And that's because dealers are offering discounts of up to 40 percent. And grabbing a brand spanking new car, full warranty and all, for $10,000 is no small feat

After all, what can you expect from a vehicle belonging to an old lineup of a carmaker that's just now reinventing itself in order to survive? Speaking of which, the Lancer Evolution lovers inside of us need to say something - perhaps it's better that the Japanese carmaker retired the Evo instead of asking it to solider on until its age would've turned it into an embarrasment.

P.S.: There might be some of you who get bored of seeing Doug verbally bashing the Mirage halfway throughout the video. However, before you exit the stage, here's a comment the journalist dropped: "Watch from 18:00 before complaining about how offended you are that I don't "understand" this car,"

