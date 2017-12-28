autoevolution
 

Which Is The Worst New Car You Can Buy In The U.S. Right Now?

28 Dec 2017, 19:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
There are cheap cars designed by engineers who are truly interested in making the best out of the available budget. And they usually succeed. Then there are cheap cars designed cheaply and, worst of all, made cheaply for all the wrong reasons. Even when compared to European econoboxes that cost close to nothing, the Mitsubishi Mirage is “atrocious” at best.
21 photos
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage2018 Mitsubishi Mirage
Doug DeMuro makes a case about how bad the Mirage is in his latest YouTube video, starting with pricing. Bearing in mind the hatchback starts at $13,395 and the sedan at $14,395, care to guess how much of the sticker price some dealers are willing to cut in order to move these things? 40 frigging percent!

The exterior design doesn’t have any redeeming feature to it, and to be brutally honest, Nissan did a better job with the Versa. Speaking of the cheapest Nissan available in the United States, the Versa soldiers on as the most value-minded choice thanks to a suggested retail price of $12,110.

While we’re on the subject of Mirage versus Versa, the Nissan comes with a 109-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Mitsubishi, on the other hand, can’t do better than a three-cylinder with 78 horsepower and close to nothing in terms of torque. Zero to 60 miles per hour? 11 seconds and 7 frigging tenths!

And oh, don’t even get me started about the interior. Full disclosure: yours truly has driven the Mirage in Euro-spec form (which is called Space Star), and together with the Suzuki Alto, it’s hard to make the cabin of a small car less uninviting and uncomfortable than the Mirage’s dreary cockpit.

The iffy plastics, lack of a center console, lack of contouring of the rear seats, and annoying beeps of the climate control system pale in comparison to the ride quality. Again, “atrocious” is the word that best defines how the suspension works in typical driving conditions. Despite it being based on old Renault technology, even the Dacia Sandero feels more refined.

And with that, press play to find out why Mitsubishi could’ve done better without too much effort. Speaking of better, the next-generation Mirage will borrow the CMF-B platform from the next Renault Clio.

Mitsubishi Mirage review Doug DeMuro Mitsubishi hatchback
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MITSUBISHI models:
MITSUBISHI Eclipse CrossMITSUBISHI Eclipse Cross CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander SportMITSUBISHI ASX / RVR / Outlander Sport CrossoverMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEVMITSUBISHI Outlander PHEV Large SUVMITSUBISHI Mirage G4MITSUBISHI Mirage G4 SmallAll MITSUBISHI models  