Mitsubishi Electric Subsidiary Brings Its Own Ugly But Techy Concept to Tokyo

Whatever it is that's going on inside Mitsubishi's design department, it has got to stop. We can understand that not everybody perceives beauty the same way, but the latest... things coming out of those guys' pens have been absolutely horrendous.

3 photos



Mitsubishi Motors, the automotive arm of the Japanese conglomerate has already announced its entry at the Tokyo Motor Show that debuts later this month. It's called



Mitsubishi Electric, the branch that specializes in electronics, is going to showcase a concept of its own. As you would expect given the nature of its maker, it's going to be packed with technology - to the point where the actual vehicle isn't really more than a platform for all the gizmos.



Christened Emirai 4, the concept doesn't fall too far from the rest of its type and focuses on three key aspects (can you guess them?):



That's because Mitsubishi Electric included quite a few novelties in the Emirai 4. For instance, with help from a mirror and a diagonal LCD display - as well as the virtual image from another display - it can offer the driver clear 3D images of the vehicle's surroundings. No, we didn't understand any more of it than you, but having a tiny virtual diorama in the instrument cluster sure sounds cool.



That would make the head-up display sound so mundane, except this one has augmented reality. That means it can superimpose virtual images over the real world, making that third exit on the roundabout a lot easier to spot, among other things.



Finally, there's a so-called knob-on-display (a name which will have you in tears if you're British) that's meant to enable the driver to access various functions without taking their eyes off the road. For a vehicle that claims to drive itself, that certainly doesn't sound very useful. For the rest of today's cars, however, it would make driving safer for everyone on the road.



