Jay Leno Drives 1968 Dodge Charger RTR with 1,500 HP Twin-Turbo Viper Engine

The muscle beast was honed over in Sweden and while this is a 100 percent fabrication effort (right down to the hood latch), the aims was to keep the look of the car close to that of the original.And with the RTR having now landed in Jay Leno's Garage , we can take an uber-detailed look at the thing, both inside the studio and on the road.The... Vikings behind this effort decided to stick to American tech bits when putting the thing together, even though they went outside the borders of the Mopar realm.As such, if you look underneath the 1968 Charger body, which has been given the chopped top treatment, you'll find a C6 Chevrolet Corvette chassis. The connection to the road is established via custom suspension involving lowering springs, as well as massive wheels: the front axle uses 22-inch wheels, while the rear wheels come in 26-inch form.Given the uber-generous engine compartment of the thing, this is loaded with a Viper V10. And the 8.4-liter monster has been gifted with a twin-turbo setup. As such, the engine can now deliver up to 1,500 ponies, even though the thing came in 1,000 hp form when it reached the VIP aficionado's show.As it turns out, Jay Leno is the first person to hoon the car. The Dodge Charger RTR is staying on US soil for a while, with the machine set to enjoy the country before getting back home.So, if you happen to come across the beast we have here while waiting for the traffic light to turn green, you'll know better than to throw the gauntlet.