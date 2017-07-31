autoevolution

Jay Leno Drives Restomod 1974 Porsche 911 and Gets Overly Excited

If you're holding a "who's driven the most cars" competition and Jay Leno happens to show up, you're in trouble, since the former Tonight Show host might end up stealing the show. So what kind of car could make the VIP aficionado rub his hands in excitement before a drive?
The question above can be taken literally, as you'll be able to notice at the 17:13 point of the clip below. Now, as for the answer, this time around, it comes from a 1974 Porsche 911.

This isn't the classic car stunt Jay Leno's Garage has accustomed us to. Instead, we're talking about the show's restomod side.

The pair of air-cooled Neunelfers featured in the episode features a melange between daily driver and racecar-borrowed features. In fact, the blue car Jay gets to hoon is described as a racecar that can also be taken for a drive on the street.

And the star gets to put the '74 Zuffenhausen machine through its paces in all sorts of scenarios. From an overly busy highway to a canyon run, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a good taste of how such a machine feels.

With 339 horses at the rear wheels, this Neunelfer goes like stink, as its star driver aptly notes in the clip. - the old 2.7 flat-six was removed, making room for a 964-destined 3.6-liter motor that saw its displacement getting boosted to 3.8 liters.

Now, Porschephiles among you might be unsure about the hue covering the car. You see, the color was supposed to be Mexico Blue, but (the video explains this part of the process) it somehow ended up becoming New York Blue.

There's no point in checking out this video when you're on the run - make sure you get to spend a little over 24 minutes to check out the full clip, as it's fully worth it.

