Nato Olive Porsche 911 Targa 4S Shines in Bangkok, Took 1.5 Years to Deliver

More shots of the paint to sample Nato Olive (natooliv; non-metallic UNI; L6H) 991.2 Targa 4S from 25G in Bangkok, Thailand. Swipe right for more shots including the interior, which is replete with Porsche Exclusive items such as the pepita insert "houndstooth" 18-way seats, deviated stitching in Rhodium Silver throughout the extended leather interior, and painted air vent slats and interior trim in matching Nato Olive. Well worth the 1.5 years the owner had waited from order to delivery. Photos courtesy of @25gbangkok. #PTSRS

