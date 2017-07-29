Nato Olive Porsche 911 Targa 4S Shines in Bangkok, Took 1.5 Years to Deliver

The rear-engined delight was recently spotted in Bangkok, with the customer who ordered the car ensuring that he doesn't miss the amazing shade of the thing when he's inside it.
As such, the Nato Olive color that covers the exterior of the Targa can also be found inside the cabin, where the hue is used for the dashboard, center console and door inserts. Oh, and let's not forget the color-coded air vents slats.
This is a configuration that features a trip far down the Porsche Exclusive rabbit hole. It takes courage to grab such a car and we're not just talking the financial side of the adventure here.
You see, the delivery time of such a bespoke Neunelfer might surprise you, as, in this case, we're talking about a wait of 1.5 years. This, of course, is one of the extreme examples, with certain owners being lucky enough to only wait an extra couple of months compared to a non-PTS (Paint To Sample) order.
Make sure you go through all the photos in the Instagram post below to indulge in the personalisation fest that is this 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S. This adventure is definitelly worth your time.
If you've made it this far, you're probably into Neunelfers, so you might want to check out the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS examples we've shown you over the past weeks.
Whether Miami Blue
is the hue that floats your boat or you'd rather borrow the 991.1 GT3 RS' launch color, namely Lava Orange
, we have a 991.2 GT2 RS to show you. Just make sure you're okay with configurations that have skipped the Weissach Package.
More shots of the paint to sample Nato Olive (natooliv; non-metallic UNI; L6H) 991.2 Targa 4S from 25G in Bangkok, Thailand. Swipe right for more shots including the interior, which is replete with Porsche Exclusive items such as the pepita insert "houndstooth" 18-way seats, deviated stitching in Rhodium Silver throughout the extended leather interior, and painted air vent slats and interior trim in matching Nato Olive. Well worth the 1.5 years the owner had waited from order to delivery. Photos courtesy of @25gbangkok. #PTSRS
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 27, 2017 at 6:48am PDT