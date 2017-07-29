autoevolution

Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Bananas in Stuttgart

29 Jul 2017, 17:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
No, we're still not over the uber-long teasing process Porsche forced us to deal with before introducing the 2018 911 GT2 RS. The whole scheduled that saw the German dropping the Widowmaker at the E3 gaming convention, without any specs, was a tad too much for us. As such, our thirst for King Kong (this if the official nickname of the thing) still can't be quenched, regardless of the fact that the uber-Neunelfer has already made its debut.
3 photos
Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSRacing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
And, as a result of our GT2 RS greed, we'll keep bringing you new examples of the supercar as soon as we get our keyboard on it.

The latest adventure of the sort comes straight from Zuffenhausen, with a Racing Yellow incarnation of the rear-wheel-drive special having been spotted in the proximity of the Porsche factory.

Note that we're looking at a US spec car. More importantly, this Rennsport Neunelfer doesn't come with the Weissach Package - pay attention to the wheels, the frunk lid, the roof and you'll understand.

Nevertheless, the wheels of the 911 feature a Satin Black finish, while the car features the optional LED headlights.

Speaking of teasing, the automotive producer has yet to announced the Nurburgring lap time of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

However, when it comes to less-than-official announcements, we'll remind you that Nico Rosberg recently let it slip that the GT2 RS is a record-setting car.

We assumed the reigning Formula One champion is talking about the production car lap record, especially since other clues, such as Ring top speed info dropped by Mark Webber, also point out towards this (here's the Aussie's 208 mph hint, in case you missed it).

So Lamborghini aficionados have plenty of reasons to fret, with the title of the Huracan Performante being seriously threatened - how much longer is Porsche planning to delay the announcement?


 

A PTSRS Exclusive: A Racing Yellow 991 GT2 RS manufacturer car has been seen in Stuttgart West near the Zuffenhausen factory by local reader @doddyslowinfastout. This example is a North American spec model without the Weissach Package. Wheels in satin black and the LED headlights. What are your thoughts on this configuration? Thanks for the shots and info Chris! #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche 911 Porsche
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance