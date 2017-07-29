Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Bananas in Stuttgart

And, as a result of our GT2 RS
greed, we'll keep bringing you new examples of the supercar as soon as we get our keyboard on it.
The latest adventure of the sort comes straight from Zuffenhausen, with a Racing Yellow incarnation of the rear-wheel-drive special having been spotted in the proximity of the Porsche factory.
Note that we're looking at a US spec car. More importantly, this Rennsport Neunelfer doesn't come with the Weissach Package - pay attention to the wheels, the frunk lid, the roof and you'll understand.
Nevertheless, the wheels of the 911 feature a Satin Black finish, while the car features the optional LED headlights.
Speaking of teasing, the automotive producer has yet to announced the Nurburgring lap time of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.
However, when it comes to less-than-official announcements, we'll remind you that Nico Rosberg recently let it slip
that the GT2 RS is a record-setting car.
We assumed the reigning Formula One champion is talking about the production car lap record, especially since other clues, such as Ring top speed info dropped by Mark Webber, also point out towards this (here's the Aussie's 208 mph
hint, in case you missed it).
So Lamborghini aficionados have plenty of reasons to fret, with the title of the Huracan Performante being seriously threatened - how much longer is Porsche planning to delay the announcement?
A PTSRS Exclusive: A Racing Yellow 991 GT2 RS manufacturer car has been seen in Stuttgart West near the Zuffenhausen factory by local reader @doddyslowinfastout. This example is a North American spec model without the Weissach Package. Wheels in satin black and the LED headlights. What are your thoughts on this configuration? Thanks for the shots and info Chris! #PTSRS
