Racing Yellow 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Bananas in Stuttgart

A PTSRS Exclusive: A Racing Yellow 991 GT2 RS manufacturer car has been seen in Stuttgart West near the Zuffenhausen factory by local reader @doddyslowinfastout. This example is a North American spec model without the Weissach Package. Wheels in satin black and the LED headlights. What are your thoughts on this configuration? Thanks for the shots and info Chris! #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:15am PDT