2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS No Longer Available in German Configurator

Playing with the Porsche 911 configurator is one of our favorite ways to pass the time and we've just noticed that the German version of the online toy no longer allows potential customers to build their 2018 GT2 RS dreams.

While you'll find a screenshot of the said announcement in the image gallery below, we've used Google Translate magic to make things clearer.



"Dear Porsche friend, the model you have selected is no longer available as a freely configurable new car. We would like to give you the opportunity to continue to see the model in the Car Configurator," the message reads.



Now, the German automotive producer took everybody by surprise at the introduction of the GT2 RS, since it announced that this wouldn't be an uber-limited edition (the initial rumors talked about 1,000 units and a sold-out debut). So we're not expecting the order book of the rear-wheel-drive special to have already been filled.



Oh well, until we get our hands on more details, we've brought along a photo talking about a German customer that has managed to place a 991.2 GT2 RS order.



We're talking about Edo Karabegovic and if the name sounds familiar, it's thanks to the fact that we're talking about the founder of Edo Competition.



Last time we talked about the said specialist, the company had tuned a 991.2 Turbo S. The rear-engined delight had been taken from its factory output of 580 hp to 675 ponies, with the result being a



