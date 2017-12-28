2019 BMW 7 Series To Bring Forth 745e iPerformance Model

Since 1977, the 7 Series is king of the hill in the lineup. And the G11/G12 introduced in 2015 is the largest, comfiest, smartest, and the best performing yet. But for all that, BMW can and will improve on perfection. It's in the automaker's nature, after all.

In related news, the G11 short-wheelbase model could come back to the United States of America provided that BMW can make a case for it. Come 2019 model year, the 740e iPerformance will be upgraded to 745e iPerformance according to BMWBlog.com citing “sources inside Munich.” The electrified version of the 7 Series “would be a considerable upgrade” compared to the 740e as far as output and e-range are concerned.Following the updates brought by BMW to the i3 and i8, the plug-in hybrid luxury sedan is supposed to up the ante to 390 horsepower for the gas-electric powertrain. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which develops 190 kW in the 740e, is anticipated to soldier on largely unchanged. The electric motor, meanwhile, is certain to get more kW than the current 83 kW, which is doable with the automaker’s new-gen technology.Speaking of technology, the battery will be just as compact according to BMWBlog.com , though it will differ in terms of energy density. Then again, it’s not hard to upgrade the 96-cell battery arranged in six modules from 9.2 kWh to a bit more than that. By how much, we're also curious to find out.The upgrade should help the 745e iPerformance go further than 14 miles (23 kilometers) on electric power alone, but that’s not all BMW has in the pipeline for its plug-in hybrid sedan. “As for the rest of the facelifted 7 Series range, all cars will be getting a new digital instrument cluster dubbed Live Cockpit.” The cluster is similar in design and function to what BMW showcased on the concept versions of the all-new 8 Series grand tourer and Z4 sports car, and even the next-generation 3 Series, 4 Series, M3, and M4 will get it.In related news, the G11 short-wheelbase model could come back to the United States of America provided that BMW can make a case for it.