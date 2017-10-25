Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept Is the Evo's Crossover Future

We've heard about it for many years: Mitsubishi is thinking about turning the Evo into a performance crossover, most likely a PHEV. With Nissan's backing that could happen, as such a car is being previewed today by the e-Evolution concept.

33 photos



Platform sharing is a relatively common thing when it comes to developing EVs, as even the biggest automakers in the world can't afford to shoulder the cost by themselves. Despite this, the e-Evolution has seemingly nothing in common with the



The Evo from the future is powered by not one but three electric motors and includes Dual Motor Active Yaw Control which can make the two rear electric motors work together through an electronically controlled torque-vectoring unit.



“Smooth and powerfully responsive performance” is what the company is after, though no specific output numbers were provided. But considering the car has so many motors, it could have a low-output eco mode and well over 200 HP when performance is demanded.



The design of this concept is vaguely reminiscent of the Eclipse, with a shield-like front element engulfing the grille and headlights. The greenhouse shrinks at the top, while access is done through suicide doors which are smaller at the back, just like the RX-8.



Three screens are placed on top of the dash, accompanied by a digital instrument binnacle and half a steering wheel. On the lower center console, there’s an additional screen with touch-sensitive buttons around it.



