autoevolution
 

Kimi Raikkonen Says “Leave Me Alone” In Beverage Ad

23 Nov 2017, 17:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Kimi is a man of many talents, but what he does best is drive fast and give Formula 1 one of the best radio messages of all time. The world champion became a well-cemented legend of the sport in 2007 when he clinched the title with Ferrari, and a second time at the 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
5 photos
Kimi RaikkonenKimi RaikkonenKimi RaikkonenKimi Raikkonen
That weekend was voted as the most unforgettable Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by Formula 1 fans, chiefly because a fuel pressure problem ended Lewis Hamilton’s race on lap 20. The Briton’s retirement opened the door for Kimi, who inherited the lead and kept his cool until the checkered flag.

The most memorable moment of the race, however, was lap 23. The race engineer radioed tire temperature data that Raikkonen couldn’t care less about, distracting Kimi from his driving and prompting the Finn to lash out at Simon Rennie, replying: “Leave me alone, I know what I’m doing.”

As if that quote wasn’t notable enough in the realm of Formula 1, the world of advertising decided to refresh our memories with a clever ad. Raikkonen is the brand ambassador of Hartwall since January 2017, and the Finnish brewery launched a PR campaign in Japan at the beginning of November starring Kimi. The first ad, titled “Live Original,” is not bad, but Raikkonen shines the brightest in the second ad thus far.

Titled “Leave Me Alone,” the 20-second spot sees Kimi enjoying a refreshing Original Long Drink in northern Finland, telling the narrator: “I know what I’m drinking.” Don’t know about you, but I have this sudden urge to enjoy a brew.

“Original Long Drink is my favorite drink in Finland – you can’t find anything similar anywhere else in the world. I’m proud to introduce this favorite to people abroad, too,” said Raikkonen. The campaign is aimed at the Japanese market, where Original Long Drink is offered in Iceman Edition to mark the company’s partnership with the Formula 1 driver.



Kimi Raikkonen Hartwall ad Formula 1 commercial funny F1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  