Lamborghini Aventador SV Has Offroading Crash in Targa Tasmania, Heals Itself

17 Apr 2018, 16:38 UTC ·
by
Lamborghini may have unveiled the Urus, giving those who were waiting for a spiritual successor to the LM002 something to enjoy, but it seems that certain Lambo owners can go offroading without having to buy the SUV. And the latest example of the kind comes from an Aventador Superveloce.
At first, the 750 hp Aventador SV doesn't quite strike one like the kind of machine that can be driven off the road - its rough terrain adventures are usually limited to speed bumps and driveways tackled with the help of the nose life system.

However, an incident that occurred during this year's edition of the Targa Tasmania Rally saw such a Raging Bull flying off the road.

Thanks to the piece of footage below, which was delivered to social media by the organizers of the Rally, we can see the Nurburgring tamer (this is a member of the sub-7 club, remember?) approaching what seems to be a moderate right-hander.

Despite the V12 machine appearing to tackle the corner the proper way, the Lamborghini slides off the road as it enters the bend.

It seems that the supercar simply carrier too much speed into the curve, which makes us wonder whether the driver of the co-driver is the one to blame.

Regardless, with inertia pushing the car off the road, we can see the Italia exotic flying over some rough terrain, not unlike in the case of a BMW M4 that recently pursued another Lamborghini and ended up acting like an X model.

Nevertheless, while the Bimmer was bruised, the said organizers stated that both the crew and the machine are fine and that the Lambowould return to the race.

Now, some of you might think that the Targa Tasmania has an appetite for sending Lambos off the road without damaging them. After all, we've also seen such a stunt back in 2016, albeit involving a Huracan (the V10 beast went on to grab a class award).

Nevertheless, we'll remind you of a more attention-grabbing Targa Tasmania supercar crash, which comes from the 2011 edition of the Rally. That's when an Edo Competition-tuned Ferrari Enzo landed in the Atlantic Ocean in a spectacular accident. Fortunately, the machine was revived after the terrifying crash.

