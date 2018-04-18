autoevolution
 

Porsche to Sell Bee Honey Produced at Off-Road Site in Leipzig

18 Apr 2018, 13:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Turbienchen. That’s the official name Porsche chose for the jars of honey it plans to sell for the second year in a row. The source of the honey: Porsche’s own Leipzig bee colonies.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races 700 HP Dinan BMW M6 on The Street2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races 700 HP Dinan BMW M6 on The Street2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races 700 HP Dinan BMW M6 on The Street
Last year, as a means to further expand its environmental impact on the area it operates in, Porsche introduced the first bee colonies in the 132-hectare nature area the carmaker likes to call its off-road site.

Those colonies, made of some 1.5 million black-yellow insects, produced 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of honey last year, all of which the carmaker sold in a heartbeat. They too were sold from the Porsche Leipzig customer center shop under the same Turbienchen name.

This year, to further build on last year's success, the carmaker added another 1.5 million honey bees to the production lines.

“This addition is yet more evidence of our commitment to preserving the animal and plant world,” said Gerd Rupp, Porsche chairman of the board.

Porsche hopes the bees would secure it a harvest of some 1,000 kilograms of honey (2,200 pounds). Which will be sold, nicely packed in Turbienchen tagged jars, for a yet undisclosed sum of money, and probably not only to Porsche customers.

Porsche's nature reserve in the area is something of a spectacle in itself. Located in the same place the carmaker does its off-road testing, it includes a wide variety of animals, ranging from birds, insects and frogs to wild horses and aurochs.

Porsche claims, and that appears to be the case, that the pasture concept it runs in the area is unique in the automotive industry. The entire idea was born in 2002, when Porsche introduced to the region colonies of Exmoor ponies and aurochs.

In Germany, bees are a protected species, because their population has been declining for decades. According to Jon Hoekstra, chief scientist of the World Wildlife Fund, should the bees vanish from the Earth, we’d all be wearing polyester (video below, minute 3:15).

Porsche bees Porsche Leipzig Turbienchen honey
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 