Porsche to Sell Bee Honey Produced at Off-Road Site in Leipzig

Turbienchen. That’s the official name Porsche chose for the jars of honey it plans to sell for the second year in a row. The source of the honey: Porsche’s own Leipzig bee colonies.

4 photos



Those colonies, made of some 1.5 million black-yellow insects, produced 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of honey last year, all of which the carmaker sold in a heartbeat. They too were sold from the Porsche Leipzig customer center shop under the same Turbienchen name.



This year, to further build on last year's success, the carmaker added another 1.5 million honey bees to the production lines.



“This addition is yet more evidence of our commitment to preserving the animal and plant world,” said Gerd Rupp, Porsche chairman of the board.







Porsche's nature reserve in the area is something of a spectacle in itself. Located in the same place the carmaker does its off-road testing, it includes a wide variety of animals, ranging from birds, insects and frogs to wild horses and aurochs.



Porsche claims, and that appears to be the case, that the pasture concept it runs in the area is unique in the automotive industry. The entire idea was born in 2002, when Porsche introduced to the region colonies of Exmoor ponies and aurochs.



In Germany, bees are a protected species, because their population has been declining for decades. According to Jon Hoekstra, chief scientist of the World Wildlife Fund, should the bees vanish from the Earth, we’d all be wearing polyester (video below, minute 3:15).



Last year, as a means to further expand its environmental impact on the area it operates in, Porsche introduced the first bee colonies in the 132-hectare nature area the carmaker likes to call its off-road site.Those colonies, made of some 1.5 million black-yellow insects, produced 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of honey last year, all of which the carmaker sold in a heartbeat. They too were sold from the Porsche Leipzig customer center shop under the same Turbienchen name.This year, to further build on last year's success, the carmaker added another 1.5 million honey bees to the production lines.“This addition is yet more evidence of our commitment to preserving the animal and plant world,” said Gerd Rupp, Porsche chairman of the board. Porsche hopes the bees would secure it a harvest of some 1,000 kilograms of honey (2,200 pounds). Which will be sold, nicely packed in Turbienchen tagged jars, for a yet undisclosed sum of money, and probably not only to Porsche customers.Porsche's nature reserve in the area is something of a spectacle in itself. Located in the same place the carmaker does its off-road testing, it includes a wide variety of animals, ranging from birds, insects and frogs to wild horses and aurochs.Porsche claims, and that appears to be the case, that the pasture concept it runs in the area is unique in the automotive industry. The entire idea was born in 2002, when Porsche introduced to the region colonies of Exmoor ponies and aurochs.In Germany, bees are a protected species, because their population has been declining for decades. According to Jon Hoekstra, chief scientist of the World Wildlife Fund, should the bees vanish from the Earth, we’d all be wearing polyester (video below, minute 3:15).