2018 BMW X3 Earns Top Safety Pick+ Award From IIHS

Crash-testing is serious business, and in the United States, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has the power to make or break every new car that goes on sale in this part of the world. The 2018 BMW X3 managed to pass with flying colors even though the ease of use of the child seat anchors has been rated “marginal.”
The X3 is now at its third generation, codenamed G01 and priced from $41,000 for the sDrive30i. The xDrive30i and X3 M40i come in at $42,650 and $54,500, respectively. BMW will introduce the full-on X3 M later this year for MY 2019.
Manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the crash-tested G01 X3 is the xDrive30i. In every crashworthiness test, the safety boffins at the IIHS awarded the premium utility vehicle “good” ratings. In no particular order, the tests include small overlap front, driver-side, passenger-side, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints & seats evaluations. In terms of crash avoidance, the X3 needs the Driving Assitance Plus option to be awarded the “superior” accolade.
“The previous generation of the X3 was never tested for small overlap protection on either side,” said the IIHS. “The new one performed well, with maximum intrusion of 2 inches on one side of the toepan on both the driver and passenger sides.”
In both autobrake tests (12 and 25 miles per hour), the X3 avoided a collision. As for headlight performance, you’ll need to pony up the greenback on the Executive Package if you want them to shine as good as possible. Compared to the LED projector/LED reflector setup of the Executive Package, the LED projector/LED projector (Convenience Package) and LED reflector/halogen reflector (standard) configurations were rated “marginal” by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The X4 hasn’t been tested yet, though don’t expect the results to differ from those of the X3. After all, the two are joined at the hip, with both riding on the CLAR modular platform.
Manufactured in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the crash-tested G01 X3 is the xDrive30i. In every crashworthiness test, the safety boffins at the IIHS awarded the premium utility vehicle “good” ratings. In no particular order, the tests include small overlap front, driver-side, passenger-side, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraints & seats evaluations. In terms of crash avoidance, the X3 needs the Driving Assitance Plus option to be awarded the “superior” accolade.
“The previous generation of the X3 was never tested for small overlap protection on either side,” said the IIHS. “The new one performed well, with maximum intrusion of 2 inches on one side of the toepan on both the driver and passenger sides.”
In both autobrake tests (12 and 25 miles per hour), the X3 avoided a collision. As for headlight performance, you’ll need to pony up the greenback on the Executive Package if you want them to shine as good as possible. Compared to the LED projector/LED reflector setup of the Executive Package, the LED projector/LED projector (Convenience Package) and LED reflector/halogen reflector (standard) configurations were rated “marginal” by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
The X4 hasn’t been tested yet, though don’t expect the results to differ from those of the X3. After all, the two are joined at the hip, with both riding on the CLAR modular platform.
We rated three headlight options for the 2018 BMW X3. Car shoppers looking for the best headlights the X3 has to offer should look for the X3's Executive package. The 2018 X3's other headlight options rate only marginal. https://t.co/dK1zvyZpeF pic.twitter.com/9VWKYzTKZo— IIHS (@IIHS_autosafety) April 18, 2018