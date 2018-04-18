Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Chalk Wheels and Stripes Is a CCX Marvel

Of course, this is part of CCX option play and we can say the same about the Gloss Black side stripes and Arrow Blue headlight washers.
Speaking of this shade of blue, it also serves as the main hue of the car. In fact, this is the second 991.2-generation GT3 to make it online, with the first car having surfaced back in January.
And while we're talking about the goodies on this Zuffenhausen machine, we must also mention the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.
As for the GT2 RS and GT3 RS details we dropped in the intro, we'll return to these and let you know that the 520 hp incarnation of the Neunelfer is in the process of setting a Nurburgring lap time.
The rumor mill talks about a Green Hell number of 6:56 or 6:55 (it depends on the source), which is astonishing given the output of the machine.
When it comes to the 700 hp brute that is the GT2 RS, we talked about an official move related to this earlier today. That's when we mentioned that the Weissach Package for the range-topping 911 no longer includes the magnesium wheels, with these offered as a separate option, as in the case of the new GT3 RS.
Say hello to the second known PTS Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Back in January, I shared the story of the first Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Here's the second. Reggie @autoravetv first submitted Arrow Blue for feasibility studies in 2017 to bring back the color first used on aircooled cars in 1976. He worked with the owner to spec the car with abundant CXX options, and here is the stunning result. On the outside, this car features Chalk wheels, Chalk "Irocese" center stripes famous to the 997 GT3 RS 4.0, Chalk and Gloss Black side stripes with Chalk script, Chalk badging, and Arrow Blue headlight washers. The interior is just as special, but that's a post for another day.