Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Chalk Wheels and Stripes Is a CCX Marvel

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Chalk Wheels and Stripes Is a CCX Marvel

18 Apr 2018
by
With the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS keeping us busy these days, we also want to maintain the 2018 GT3 under the spotlights. Then again, when we come across GT3s like the one we have here, turning them into headline material isn't a difficult task.
Here in the autoevolution office, we're huge fans of Chalk and this hue plays an important role when it comes to the GT3 sitting before you. And that's because it's used as an accent hue, being featured on the wheels (no mainstream Silver here), the center stripes (a nod to the 997-generation GT3 RS 4.0), side script and badging.

Of course, this is part of CCX option play and we can say the same about the Gloss Black side stripes and Arrow Blue headlight washers.

Speaking of this shade of blue, it also serves as the main hue of the car. In fact, this is the second 991.2-generation GT3 to make it online, with the first car having surfaced back in January.

And while we're talking about the goodies on this Zuffenhausen machine, we must also mention the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

As for the GT2 RS and GT3 RS details we dropped in the intro, we'll return to these and let you know that the 520 hp incarnation of the Neunelfer is in the process of setting a Nurburgring lap time.

The rumor mill talks about a Green Hell number of 6:56 or 6:55 (it depends on the source), which is astonishing given the output of the machine.

When it comes to the 700 hp brute that is the GT2 RS, we talked about an official move related to this earlier today. That's when we mentioned that the Weissach Package for the range-topping 911 no longer includes the magnesium wheels, with these offered as a separate option, as in the case of the new GT3 RS.
 

