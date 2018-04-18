Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Chalk Wheels and Stripes Is a CCX Marvel

Say hello to the second known PTS Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Back in January, I shared the story of the first Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Here’s the second. Reggie @autoravetv first submitted Arrow Blue for feasibility studies in 2017 to bring back the color first used on aircooled cars in 1976. He worked with the owner to spec the car with abundant CXX options, and here is the stunning result. On the outside, this car features Chalk wheels, Chalk “Irocese” center stripes famous to the 997 GT3 RS 4.0, Chalk and Gloss Black side stripes with Chalk script, Chalk badging, and Arrow Blue headlight washers. The interior is just as special, but that’s a post for another day. Cheers @autoravetv. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #arrowblue #pts #ptsgt3

