Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Air-Cooled Era Nod

After all, such details are subjective, since certain Porschephilles might prefer uber-vivid shades, such as Mint Green , while others could wish to go for a more discreet approach.Instead, we're referring to the historical significance Neunelfer colors have. And given the rich pedigree of the rear-engined machines, there are quite a few shades that bring a strong connection to the machine's air-cooled past.And the Arrow Blue attire of the 991.2 GT3 sitting before you is one of the best examples of this.Main shade aside, another important color for this Porscha is silver, which is used for the inner graphics of the front light clusters. And, as the presence of the red calipers shows, the car packs the standard steel brakes, not the optional carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.As the Instagram-based Porsche registry delivering these images to us notes, Arrow Blue used to be a factory color for air-cooled Neunelfers, with the German automotive producer hardly making any efforts to popularize this on water-cooler incarnations of the icon."[The shade] was, however, rarely chosen and had only ever been selected on two water-cooled cars recently until now - a 918 and 911 R (R was a non factory repaint). Arrow Blue did not need to go through the normal feasibility testing for the 918. It did, however, have to undergo feasibility testing for approval on the 991 cars, and this is the first car to benefit from that process," we are being told.Fortunately, the Insta pics below also include the said 918 Spyder and R-flavored Neunelfer , so we're inviting you to use the swipe feature of the second post below in order to feast your eyes on these Zuffenhausen jewels.