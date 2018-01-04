autoevolution
 

Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Air-Cooled Era Nod

4 Jan 2018, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some hues of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 are more special than others and we're not just talking about the way in which these colors dress up the track-savvy Porsche.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
After all, such details are subjective, since certain Porschephilles might prefer uber-vivid shades, such as Mint Green, while others could wish to go for a more discreet approach.

Instead, we're referring to the historical significance Neunelfer colors have. And given the rich pedigree of the rear-engined machines, there are quite a few shades that bring a strong connection to the machine's air-cooled past.

And the Arrow Blue attire of the 991.2 GT3 sitting before you is one of the best examples of this.

Main shade aside, another important color for this Porscha is silver, which is used for the inner graphics of the front light clusters. And, as the presence of the red calipers shows, the car packs the standard steel brakes, not the optional carbon-ceramic stopping hardware.

As the Instagram-based Porsche registry delivering these images to us notes, Arrow Blue used to be a factory color for air-cooled Neunelfers, with the German automotive producer hardly making any efforts to popularize this on water-cooler incarnations of the icon.

"[The shade] was, however, rarely chosen and had only ever been selected on two water-cooled cars recently until now - a 918 and 911 R (R was a non factory repaint). Arrow Blue did not need to go through the normal feasibility testing for the 918. It did, however, have to undergo feasibility testing for approval on the 991 cars, and this is the first car to benefit from that process," we are being told.

Fortunately, the Insta pics below also include the said 918 Spyder and R-flavored Neunelfer, so we're inviting you to use the swipe feature of the second post below in order to feast your eyes on these Zuffenhausen jewels.


 

@ptsgt3 exclusive: Starting off 2018 right with a truly stunning PTS Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Some may recognize Arrow Blue as a factory offered color on some early 911s. It was, however, rarely chosen and only recently underwent PTS feasibility studies for the 991 cars. How many water-cooled Porsches currently wear Arrow Blue? Three - a 918, a 911 R, and now this 991.2 GT3. That's it. There is at least one other GT3 set to arrive in March that will also leave the factory in Arrow Blue. Many of you will note the similarity of Arrow Blue to Voodoo Blue. The colors are very similar, though Arrow Blue has a rich history with the brand and Voodoo is a much newer customer submitted color. That's enough for now. More on this car and color soon. Special thanks to the owner of this incredible car for allowing me to share. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #arrowblue #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:02am PST



 

Here are some more shots of the first GT3 to ever wear Arrow Blue. As mentioned in my first post, Arrow Blue was a factory offered color on some air-cooled 911s. It was, however, rarely chosen and had only ever been selected on two water-cooled cars recently until now - a 918 and 911 R (R was a non factory repaint). Both cars were ordered by @f00tsoldier. Arrow Blue did not need to go through the normal feasibility testing for the 918. It did, however, have to undergo feasibility testing for approval on the 991 cars, and this is the first car to benefit from that process. Swipe left for more pictures of the Arrow Blue GT3, 918, and 911 R. Special thanks to the owner of this GT3 for allowing me to to share. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #918spyder #911r #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #arrowblue #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:33am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  