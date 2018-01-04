Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Air-Cooled Era Nod

@ptsgt3 exclusive: Starting off 2018 right with a truly stunning PTS Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Some may recognize Arrow Blue as a factory offered color on some early 911s. It was, however, rarely chosen and only recently underwent PTS feasibility studies for the 991 cars. How many water-cooled Porsches currently wear Arrow Blue? Three - a 918, a 911 R, and now this 991.2 GT3. That's it. There is at least one other GT3 set to arrive in March that will also leave the factory in Arrow Blue. Many of you will note the similarity of Arrow Blue to Voodoo Blue. The colors are very similar, though Arrow Blue has a rich history with the brand and Voodoo is a much newer customer submitted color. That's enough for now. More on this car and color soon. Special thanks to the owner of this incredible car for allowing me to share. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #arrowblue #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:02am PST