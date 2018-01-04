Arrow Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is an Air-Cooled Era Nod

@ptsgt3 exclusive: Starting off 2018 right with a truly stunning PTS Arrow Blue 991.2 GT3. Some may recognize Arrow Blue as a factory offered color on some early 911s. It was, however, rarely chosen and only recently underwent PTS feasibility studies for the 991 cars. How many water-cooled Porsches currently wear Arrow Blue? Three - a 918, a 911 R, and now this 991.2 GT3. That's it. There is at least one other GT3 set to arrive in March that will also leave the factory in Arrow Blue. Many of you will note the similarity of Arrow Blue to Voodoo Blue. The colors are very similar, though Arrow Blue has a rich history with the brand and Voodoo is a much newer customer submitted color. That's enough for now. More on this car and color soon. Special thanks to the owner of this incredible car for allowing me to share. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #arrowblue #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3
Here are some more shots of the first GT3 to ever wear Arrow Blue. As mentioned in my first post, Arrow Blue was a factory offered color on some air-cooled 911s. It was, however, rarely chosen and had only ever been selected on two water-cooled cars recently until now - a 918 and 911 R (R was a non factory repaint). Both cars were ordered by @f00tsoldier. Arrow Blue did not need to go through the normal feasibility testing for the 918. It did, however, have to undergo feasibility testing for approval on the 991 cars, and this is the first car to benefit from that process.