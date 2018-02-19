autoevolution
 

Meissen Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Has Color-Coded Roll Cage

After having shown you tons of 2018 Porsche 911 GT3s, it's understandable that one might expect to have seen them all. Then again, when it comes to the Paint to Sample palette, there can be no such conclusion. And the freshest example of this comes from the Meissen Blue example we've brought along for today.
This is the first Meissen Blue example to have reached the web, with the track-savvy machine having recently landed in Toronto, Canada (we've taked about the machine before, but we didn't have the full details back then).

And no, the decals adorning the sides of the car don't come from the uber-rich list of CCX options. Instead, the owner decided to turn to the aftermarket side of the industry for these bits - the 500 hp toy was also gifted with PPF (Paint Protection Film), as is the norm these days.

Speaking of the options found on this car, we have to mention the Satin Aluminum wheels, which match the silver inner graphics of the all-LED front light clusters. And, as you can notice thanks to the presence of yellow calipers, this rear-engined machine is gifted with PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Taking a peek inside the car, we notice that the door entry sills mention the German name of the car's main hue - use the swipe feature of the Instagram post at the bottom of the page to check out this feature. The roll cage installed on the car is also finished in the said color.

Now, given the carbon-ceramic brakes and the roll cage, you can expect this Zuffenhausen delight to spend plenty of time on the track. Then again, the machine doesn't come with the ultimate track spec, since it packs a manual tranny.

Speaking of which, most of the PTS-finished 991.2-generation GT3s we've shown you over the past few months come in three-pedal form, showing that the reintroduction of the stick shift option was a brilliant move.

Alas, the German automotive producer has told us not to expect a similar move for the upcoming 2019 GT3 RS - given the stopwatch dedication of the Rennsport model, this should come in PDK-only form, just like the car it replaces.


 

