autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Color Palette Rendered Based on Leaked Images

15 Feb 2018, 17:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a Porschephile, since a Zuffenhausen sportscar special revolution is upon us. For now, we'll focus on the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, which is almost ready to make its debut.
24 photos
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
While the GT3 RS is the final Neunelfer derivative to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, we can now check out most of the pieces of this puzzle. And that's thanks to a leak that took place last week and a fully naked prototype sighting that happened earlier this week.

As such, we now know what to expect for the appearance of the Gen 2 GT3 RS. For instance, the front end mixes the apron we've met on the 2018 GT3 with a bolder chine spolier, while the NACA ducts on the hood remind us of the new GT2 RS.

As for the posterior, the changes we've seen so far come from the rear apron. It's worth mentioning that the more complex styling of the rear bumper might split opinions among Porschephiles.

When it comes to the tech side of the circuit machine, all we know so far is that the 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the 2018 GT3 has been pushed from 500 to 525 hp.

We must also mention that Porsche has denied the introduction of a six-speed manual, citing the circuit dedication of the Rennsport badge.

And while the revealing prototype we mentioned above came in black, we're here to address that. To be more precise, we've brought along a collection of renders that show plenty of colors from the Zuffenhausen palette.

If you use the swipe feature of the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to taste the full rainbow. There are plenty of hues that catch our eyes and we'll give you a few examples.

We'll start with Lava Orange, since this was the launch hue for the 991.1 incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer. Another shade that proved uber-popular on the outgoing model is Ultraviolet.

Those of you seeking the most extreme hues will be thrilled to find colors such as Miami Blue or Ruby Star. Oh and there's also a color called Frosted Rose, which is simply a digital creation.

 

991.2 GT3 RS Specs! Which is your favourite? Miami Blue, Pastel Orange, Rubystone Red, Signal Green, Guards Red, Racing Yellow and White. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #porsche911 #gt3rs #porschegt3rs

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:20am PST



 

Round 2. Pick one! Lava Orange, British Racing Green, Acid Green, Gulf Blue, Black, Maritime Blue. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #gt3rs #911gt3rs #porschegt3rs

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 6:26am PST



 

Round 3. Pick one! MF Design Frosted Rose, Ultraviolet, Voodoo Blue, Mint Green, Karosserie Orange, Graphite Blue, Nardo Grey. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #porsche911 #gt3rs #porschegt3rs

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 7:19am PST

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool rendering
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  