2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Color Palette Rendered Based on Leaked Images

While the GT3 RS is the final Neunelfer derivative to be touched by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, we can now check out most of the pieces of this puzzle. And that's thanks to a leak
that took place last week and a fully naked prototype sighting
that happened earlier this week.
As such, we now know what to expect for the appearance of the Gen 2 GT3 RS. For instance, the front end mixes the apron we've met on the 2018 GT3 with a bolder chine spolier, while the NACA ducts on the hood remind us of the new GT2 RS.
As for the posterior, the changes we've seen so far come from the rear apron. It's worth mentioning that the more complex styling of the rear bumper might split opinions among Porschephiles.
When it comes to the tech side of the circuit machine, all we know so far is that the 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the 2018 GT3 has been pushed from 500 to 525 hp.
We must also mention that Porsche has denied the introduction of a six-speed manual, citing the circuit dedication of the Rennsport badge.
And while the revealing prototype we mentioned above came in black, we're here to address that. To be more precise, we've brought along a collection of renders that show plenty of colors from the Zuffenhausen palette.
If you use the swipe feature of the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to taste the full rainbow. There are plenty of hues that catch our eyes and we'll give you a few examples.
We'll start with Lava Orange, since this was the launch hue for the 991.1 incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer. Another shade that proved uber-popular on the outgoing model is Ultraviolet.
Those of you seeking the most extreme hues will be thrilled to find colors such as Miami Blue or Ruby Star. Oh and there's also a color called Frosted Rose, which is simply a digital creation.
991.2 GT3 RS Specs! Which is your favourite? Miami Blue, Pastel Orange, Rubystone Red, Signal Green, Guards Red, Racing Yellow and White. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #porsche911 #gt3rs #porschegt3rs
A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:20am PST
Round 2. Pick one! Lava Orange, British Racing Green, Acid Green, Gulf Blue, Black, Maritime Blue. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #gt3rs #911gt3rs #porschegt3rs
A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 6:26am PST
Round 3. Pick one! MF Design Frosted Rose, Ultraviolet, Voodoo Blue, Mint Green, Karosserie Orange, Graphite Blue, Nardo Grey. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #porsche911 #gt3rs #porschegt3rs
A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 7:19am PST