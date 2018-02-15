2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Color Palette Rendered Based on Leaked Images

991.2 GT3 RS Specs! Which is your favourite? Miami Blue, Pastel Orange, Rubystone Red, Signal Green, Guards Red, Racing Yellow and White. • Buying/Wrapping a car? DM me for rendering enquiries • #porsche #911 #porsche911 #gt3rs #porschegt3rs

A post shared by MF Design (@mfcardesign) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:20am PST