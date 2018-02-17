autoevolution
 

White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Aftermarket Stripes Is Classy

17 Feb 2018
by
Porsche's Paint to Sample palette and CCX stripe options are the perfect instruments for playing with the aero-dictated lines of the 2018 GT3. And the results of such play speak for themselves, as we've shown you on multiple occasions.
Nevertheless, the 991.2-generation GT3 we're here to deliver today doesn't pack any of the goodies mentioned above. Instead, we're dealing with a machine that left the factory dressed in white.

The rear-engined animal was gifted with a set of aftermarket stripes - black was used for both the top of the car and the sides, while the Porsche branding comes white (frunk lid) and yellow (doors). The latter matches the banana-colored calipers, which are a warning about this spec not being the financially restrained kind, since these show the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies.

The rest of the customizable exterior elements bring a color mix, since we're talking about black inner graphics for the all-LED front light clusters (see what we meant about the price of the car?) and satin aluminum wheels.

The discreet hue and material play continues in the cabin - while we can't notice too many interior elements in the image we have here, the Instagram-based Porsche registry bringing this to us list some of the cabin delights of this Porscha.

To be more precise, this Gen 2 GT3 comes with full bucket seats, which are mixed with yellow seat belts, while the extended leather package and carbon trim are also part of the mix.

Now, there might be some of you who still wonder about the kind of effect a GT3 might have on its driver. Well, the most recent example of this was delivered yesterday, when Chris Harris shared his latest Zuffenhausen contraption with us.

The British journo now sits behind the wheel of a Touring Package incarnation of the GT3, with his smile being as obvious as the color of the car's wheels.


 

