White 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Aftermarket Stripes Is Classy

Here is a lovely White 991.2 GT3 just delivered to Rennlist member qbix. This car was built with black LEDs, satin aluminum wheels, extended leather interior with carbon trim, buckets, and yellow seat belts. The stripes and side script are aftermarket and some of my favorite so far. A relatively simple yet very classy build. Thoughts? Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- #gt3 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3

A post shared by @PTSGT3 (@ptsgt3) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:54am PST