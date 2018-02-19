Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hbrid vs BMW M760Li 0-180 MPH Sprint Battle Is Brutal

Wondering about the point of an acceleration battle between the BMW M760 Li and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid won't get you anywhere. For one thing, the sheer existence of this machine is pretty difficult to justify, so it's only normal for a sprinting brawl between them to not make sense. Then again, here we are, bringing you a straight line fight that involves the two slabs of Germany.

The stunt we have here isn't a drag race per se and yet we're dealing with the next best thing. To be more precise, the two were hooned on different occasions, with their instrument panels being caught on camera. As such, we're dealing with a battle of the speedometers.As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the brawl, neither of the beasts comes with a memorable soundtrack and that's a pitty.After all, we are talking about rare animals here, since the Bimmer is animated by a twin-turbo V12 and the Porscha mixes a TT V8 with electric power, with both having output figures that start with a "6".We'll go past the decibel-related part of the battle and we'll move on to the figures. On paper, the Porscha manages to leave the Bimmer behind, despite both vehicles belonging to the heavyweight class - while the long-wheelbase nature of the BMW and its V12 make it unfriendly to the scales, the Panny owes this status to the lack of weight savings associated with the new platform and, of course, the hybrid setup.To be more precise, the luxury sedan comes with 3.8 kilos per kilo, while the gas-electric Porsche packs 3.6 kg/hp. And, thanks to the electric assistance of the Panamera, this also leaves the M760 Li behind in the torque fight (think: 850 vs. 800 Nm).Oh, and if the fight we have here seems odd, allow us to remind you that we've shown you a more confrontation between the first M-badged 7er and the Panamera Turbo, one that included a drag race and time spend on the circuit.