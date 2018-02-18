Slate Grey 6601 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Secretly Green

More shots of this stunning PTS Slate Grey 6601 (schiefergrau 6601; non-metallic UNI; 615) 991.2 GT3 from Mechelen in northern Belgium. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. A tasteful set of side decals with the Porsche script has also been added, and it goes very well with the wheels. These photos do a great job of showing the shade of green that is signature to Slate Grey 6601. Personally one of my favorite examples. Photos courtesy of Rennlist member Chris3963. #PTSRS

