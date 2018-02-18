autoevolution
 

Slate Grey 6601 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Secretly Green

Ah, the beauty of Porsche's Paint to Sample palette - few hues illustrate this better than the Slate Grey 6601 covering the 991.2-generation GT3 sitting before you. This Neunelfer has recently landed in Mechelen, Belgium and might have already reached its happy owner.
Perhaps the best part about the main hue of the car comes from its subtle green tones, with this allowing the machine to stand out even when compared to others of its kind.

Speaking of which, the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought these images to us delivered a pleasing explanation: " These photos [use the Instagram swipe feature] do a great job of showing the shade of green that is signature to Slate Grey 6601,"

Zooming in on the sides of the car, we notice the satin aluminum wheels and the matching grey decals. Yet another match is delivered by the yellow Porsche branding on the doors and the hue of the brake calipers, which means the machines comes with carbon-ceramic brakes.

Other features of the car include the all-LED headlights, which comes with black inner graphics, as well as interior goodies like the full bucket seats.

Unlike many Paint to Sample 2018 GT3s we recently showed you, the one we have here comes in PDK trim.

Since we mentioned happy GT3 owners above, we have to remind you that the title perfectly suits Chris Harris. The British journo recently grabbed a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and has taken to Instagram yesterday to share his joy with the motoring world.

CH went for a spec that will certainly make many Porschephiles drool, while also being extremely generous when playing with the options. Oh, and he didn't forget to mention he has cast the GT3 Touring Package in the role of his daily, which means he'll be doing quite a lot of clutch play.


 

More shots of this stunning PTS Slate Grey 6601 (schiefergrau 6601; non-metallic UNI; 615) 991.2 GT3 from Mechelen in northern Belgium. This example sports the PDK, wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. A tasteful set of side decals with the Porsche script has also been added, and it goes very well with the wheels. These photos do a great job of showing the shade of green that is signature to Slate Grey 6601. Personally one of my favorite examples. Photos courtesy of Rennlist member Chris3963. #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Feb 16, 2018 at 6:40am PST

