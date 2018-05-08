2020 Range Rover Evoque Spied Lapping the Nurburgring, SVR Version Rumored

The Range Rover Evoque might have landed back in 2012, but you wouldn't say that judging by its design. Nevertheless, Land Rover is almost ready to introduce the second generation of the premium compact crossover. The newcomer is currently completing its advanced testing stages, with a prototype having been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

Heavy camouflage still covers the test cars and yet we can still notice certain aspects. For one thing, the generation change won't bring too much of a proportion transformation, with just the details set to be redefined.And you can expect the new Evoque to borrow quite a few styling moves from the Range Rover Velar , which mixes luxury and dynamic visual treats in a special manner.Note that the prototype comes in five-door form, as you can expect the British automotive producer to axe the three-door incarnation of the baby Rangie on all markets (for instance, the three-door has already been pulled off the US market last year). Nevertheless, given the amount of attention generated by the Evoque Convertible , the polarising body style might just survive.Regardless, the new model will being an update in terms of interior space, with rear passengers set to receive the greatest benefit.The tester we have here is being pushed hard on the Green Hell, with this fueling speculation that an Evoque SVR is in the works. And since Land Rover's go-fast division is stronger than ever, we might just see such a go-fast proposal, which should deliver north of 300 ponies.The rumor mill also talks about a pair of hybrid models, as the automaker is expected to mix electric power with both gas and diesel engines.Regardless, the normal models will be animated by Ingenium gas and diesel turbo-four units ranging from 150 to 300 hp. And while base models will come in manual gearbox, all-wheel-drive form, the superior versions are set to mix all-wheel-drive with a nine-speed automatic.Land Rover is expected to introduce by the second generation of the Range Rover Evoque by the end of the year.