Renault Megane RS Has Hard Nurburgring Crash, Gets Launched into the Air

7 May 2018, 14:30 UTC
The past weekend has claimed another track day car, with a Renault Megane RS being involved in a serious crash while blitzing the Nurburgring.
Yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session was the one that saw the Megane RS crashing and, sadly, the hot hatch took some serious damage.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the French machine sliding its way into a bend - the Renault Megane RS, a previous-generation machine, enters the frame while already sideways.

And judging by the way in which the vehicles slides across the curve, it seems like the driver carried too much speed into the turn. As for the sideways nature of the maneuver, we expect this to be a lift-off oversteer episode. It's not uncommon for drivers to panic and suddenly lift off when surprised by Green Hell bends.

The Megane hit the guardrail hard, with the machine being launched into the air. Fortunately, this wasn't one of those cases where the wrong kind of Ring approach sees a hot hatch landing on its roof.

Once the go-fast machine came to a halt, the man occupying the driver's seat couldn't take it out of the danger zone, since at least one of its wheels was out of place.

Nevertheless, aficionado did the right thing, stepping out of the vehicle and getting behind the guardrail. Heading for safety is the top priority following a Nurburgring accident, since the Nordschleife is infamous for its multi-vehicle accidents, where crashed vehicles cause mayhem on the track, leading to extra damage. For one thing, here's an example we discussed back in March.

So, what's the lesson we can learn from here? For instance, one should never lap the German circuit at full pace before getting acquainted with the layout of the track.

