2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Carfection Review: You Need the Weissach Package

5 May 2018, 8:20 UTC ·
by
If you happen to be a Porsche 911 GT3 RS drivers, you certainly have the need for speed. Nevertheless, according to Carfection's review of the track animal, you also need the Weissach Package.
To be more precise, the W Pack, along with the uber-light magnesium wheels are required to fully differentiate the Rennsport model from the normal GT3, if we might call the latter so.

It's worth noting that the car offered for the said drive had a bit of a... Touring spec, since it not only lacked the $18,000 and $13,000 (respectively) options mentioned above, but also the Clubsport Pacake, so the thing didn't even pack a roll cage.

Oh, and you should know that this review sees the rear-engined delight being manhandled on the road, on the track and in between the two. How so? Well, the last bit refers to the late Sudschleife loop of the Ring, which is now a public road.

Now, if there's one thing this review leaves us seeking, that has to be some extra Nordschleife action. Well, luckily, we came across just that... earlier this week.

So those of you who are tuned into our Green Hell tales might experiencing deja vu, since we brought you a piece of footage showcasing this Rennsport Neunelfer doing its thing on the infamous German circuit.

A generous slice of a lap was captured by a Ring Wolf called Thilo, who hunted down the Porcha in his SEAT Leon Cupra. Of course, the hot hatch had been given a serious track treatment, from a 370 hp upgrade to a KW Clubsport thee-way adjustable suspension. So if you missed the chase, make sure to check it out. Spoiler alert: the slippery weather of the said Green Hell adventure means the rear end of the machine did step out at times.

