2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Carfection Review: You Need the Weissach Package

If you happen to be a Porsche 911 GT3 RS drivers, you certainly have the need for speed. Nevertheless, according to Carfection's review of the track animal, you also need the Weissach Package.

8 photos



It's worth noting that the car offered for the said drive had a bit of a... Touring spec, since it not only lacked the $18,000 and $13,000 (respectively) options mentioned above, but also the Clubsport Pacake, so the thing didn't even pack a roll cage.



Oh, and you should know that this review sees the rear-engined delight being manhandled on the road, on the track and in between the two. How so? Well, the last bit refers to the late Sudschleife loop of the Ring, which is now a public road.



Now, if there's one thing this review leaves us seeking, that has to be some extra Nordschleife action. Well, luckily, we came across just that... earlier this week.



So those of you who are tuned into our Green Hell tales might experiencing deja vu, since we brought you a piece of footage showcasing this Rennsport Neunelfer doing its thing on the infamous German circuit.



A generous slice of a lap was captured by a Ring Wolf called Thilo, who



