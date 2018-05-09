BMW M850i Shows New Blue-Grey Paint During Testing

It's not uncommon for M cars to bring new colors to the BMW palette. However, the 8 Series and its M850i are flagships, so it's a given that this would happen.
Two prototypes have been captured by our paparazzi today, and you can see the color peeking out from under the camo. The regular 8 Series Coupe is black and has smaller air intakes. However, the M850i is sporting a new shade of paint.
Because this editor is slightly "color-blind" in this part of the spectrum and drew blue elephants as a child, it's hard to describe what's going on. However, my mobile color picker app says this is either "denim" or "navy grey."
BMW has no shortage of blue colors. There's a metallic turquoise in the Individual catalog, as well as the famous San Marino Blue and Yas Marina Blue. But this M850i has a no metallic flake and seems more grey from some angles. Could this be a retro theme, considering the 80's are so trending right now?
There's also another M850i painted dark grey. Perhaps we're dealing with the M850d, as the quad-turbo powertrain surprisingly found its way into the X7 flagship SUV.
This is, perhaps, one of the few unanswered questions about the M850i, which is already known to have a 4.4-liter V8 making 530 HP and a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 4 seconds.
The xDrive system's torque vectoring will also be aided by active anti-roll stabilization and rear-wheel steering. Take that Porsche 911 and Bentley Conti' GT!
The 8 Series is looking stunning, bridging the gap between regular BMWs and Rolls-Royce perfectly. Several small design elements like the grille, lights, bumpers, and fenders were revealed a few days ago.
With the official debut only a month away, these mystery colors could find their way into leaked official photos soon.
