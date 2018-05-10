autoevolution
 

BMW Recall Alert: 312,000 Vehicles Affected In The UK

10 May 2018, 7:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Recalls
When you read a headline that includes the word “recall” on publication’s website, you would expect the large ones to happen in the United States of America. But for a change, BMW has announced that it’s extending a recall in the United Kingdom, encompassing an estimated 312,000 vehicles built.
23 photos
BMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in SpyshotsBMW M850i Seems to Show New Blue-Grey Paint in Spyshots
How did it all begin? Back in 2017, BMW UK called back 36,410 vehicles over the risk of stalling while being driven. Affecting only gasoline-fueled (or should we say petrol in British English?), the recall came and went, but the saga didn’t end there. According to the automaker, “we now recognize that there may have been some cases of similar power-supply issues in vehicles not covered by the original recall.”

By that, BMW refers to the B+ battery connector. The 1 Series, 3 Series, X1, and Z4 manufactured between March 2007 and September 2011 constitute expanded recall, both gasoline- and diesel-fueled models this time around. The automaker assures customers that they’ll be contacted in the next three weeks by post, “advising them on how they can book their car in to have the work carried out.” To be more specific, known owners should receive a letter by the end of May 2018.

The automaker’s UK office explains on Twitter “the work should take no more than two hours and there will be no cost to the customer.” That seems a lot of time if you take into consideration the problem boils down to the battery losing connection to the fuse box, rendering the car powerless. Without electric power from the battery, the power steering, power brakes, and even the airbags can’t operate as intended. Switching on the hazard lights in the case of an emergency is impossible as well.

BMW of UK received complaints of the electrical issue as early as 2011 according to the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency. But unfortunately, it took the death of a motorist on Christmas Day in 2016 for the DVSA to slap BMW on the wrist.

What makes these circumstances worse is, an estimated 500,000 vehicles were recalled in 2013 in the United States, Australia, Canada, and South Africa over the problem British motorists are facing today. This begs the question, why did the DVSA wait for so long and why didn’t BMW issue the recall sooner in the UK?

BMW recall safety UK bmw 1 series BMW 3 Series bmw x1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tank Vs. Well Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
BMW models:
BMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioBMW X4BMW X4 Medium SUVAll BMW models  
 
 