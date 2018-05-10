BMW Recall Alert: 312,000 Vehicles Affected In The UK

BMW will be contacting all affected customers by post advising them of how they can book their car in to have the work carried out. We will start contacting affected customers in the next three weeks.

The work should take no more than two hours and there will be no cost to the customer. For anybody who is concerned, please either contact your local BMW centre who will be able to confirm whether your car is affected by the recall, or call BMW Customer Service on 0800 083 4397.