2019 BMW 8 Series Teased Alongside M8 GTE Ahead Of June 15th Premiere

A month from now on, BMW will take the veils off the all-new 8 Series. The coupe will be first to go official, followed by the convertible, and Gran Coupe four-door sedan. There’s an M8 in the offing for later on, packing a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.
The newcomer will be presented on June 15th on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, with BMW Motorsport competing in the endurance race with the M8 GTE. The production model teased in the background, however, is the M850i xDrive.
As it’s the case with the M550i xDrive of the 5 Series, the M850i xDrive will serve as the second-best performing 8 Series after the M8. With 462 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque at its disposal, the performance-oriented 5 Series is quicker off the line than the F10 M5 thanks to the superior traction provided by the all-wheel-drive system.
The BMW M850i xDrive Coupe is described by its maker as a car “which offers outstanding dynamic handling characteristics thanks to a new V8 engine,” as well as rear axle differential lock, adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilization, Integral Active Steering (rear wheels steer as well), and “20-inch light alloy wheels boasting high-performance tyres.” Not bad for the sub-M8 model, right?
As for the means of sending all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the asphalt, the ZF 8HP will work its magic with eight forward ratios, 6th being set at 1:1 (direct drive) with 7th and 8th acting as overdrive gears. On the other hand, BMW won’t offer a manual option to please the driver-centric crowd.
Acting as a replacement to the F06, F12, and F13 models of the 6 Series, the G14, G15, and G16 will revive the 8 Series after almost two decades since the original went out of production. But just like the first generation, the all-new 8 Series will be manufactured at the premium automaker’s plant in Dingolfing in Southern Bavaria.
As it’s the case with the M550i xDrive of the 5 Series, the M850i xDrive will serve as the second-best performing 8 Series after the M8. With 462 horsepower and 650 Nm of torque at its disposal, the performance-oriented 5 Series is quicker off the line than the F10 M5 thanks to the superior traction provided by the all-wheel-drive system.
The BMW M850i xDrive Coupe is described by its maker as a car “which offers outstanding dynamic handling characteristics thanks to a new V8 engine,” as well as rear axle differential lock, adaptive M suspension Professional with active roll stabilization, Integral Active Steering (rear wheels steer as well), and “20-inch light alloy wheels boasting high-performance tyres.” Not bad for the sub-M8 model, right?
As for the means of sending all that suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the asphalt, the ZF 8HP will work its magic with eight forward ratios, 6th being set at 1:1 (direct drive) with 7th and 8th acting as overdrive gears. On the other hand, BMW won’t offer a manual option to please the driver-centric crowd.
Acting as a replacement to the F06, F12, and F13 models of the 6 Series, the G14, G15, and G16 will revive the 8 Series after almost two decades since the original went out of production. But just like the first generation, the all-new 8 Series will be manufactured at the premium automaker’s plant in Dingolfing in Southern Bavaria.