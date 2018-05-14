Dodge Demon Drag Races 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Humiliation Occurs

Remember the times when the drag races between the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat sparked controversy on forums? Well, the battle has now been reignited, but things have been dialed up to eleven since we're talking about the 2019 Corvette ZR1 and the Challenger Demon.

Both machines came in factory stock from, but, since multiple configurations are available, we need to go through the details.



The Mopar had been gifted with the goodies from the Demon Crate, which means it featured the race gas ECU and the skinny front tires, so we can talk about the full 840 hp heat.



As for the 'Vette, this ZR1 came in eight-speed automatic form, which brought it an advantage over the manual version. On the other hand, the Chevy was fitted with the ZTK aero package, which brought a massive rear wing... not exactly what you want when you're aiming to complete the 1,320 feet sprint as quickly as possible.



Regardless, the 755 hp beast comes with an official 1/4-mile lap time of 10.6 seconds (this time was offered for the Low Wing version of the machine). And while other drivers might have removed that super-sized wing, this wasn't the case here.



As for the fact that the Chevy used its street tires for the stunt (the Demon has Nitto drag radials from the factory), we'll remind you that a manual ZR1 managed to



You should also keep in mind that while the Demon comes with an official 1/4-mile time of 9.65s, no stock has been recorded going below the high-9s mark.



P.S.: The sprinting battle mentioned above can be found at the 7:41 point of the video.



