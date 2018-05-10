Bugatti Veyron Drag Races Supercharged Lamborghini Huracan with Stunning Results

Now that the Bugatti Veyron has aged, we're happy to see owners keeping the hypercar under the spotlights by attending various velocity events. And the freshest example of the sort was delivered during a drag racing event held in California.

5 photos



The aftermarket developer delivers a blower kit that takes the output of the 5.2-liter V10 to 805 ponies, while the all-wheel-drive hardware of the Raging Bull helps the supercar put all the power down.



And while we don't have the trap speed results for the first race, the mph numbers are there for the second one.



Since we don't want to ruin the giggles delivered by the piece of footage documenting the battles, we won't drop any more details here. Nevertheless, we can mention the fact that the said trap speeds will bring quite a surprise.



Keep in mind that the Veyron we have here isn't the standard car, if we might call the quad-turbo monster that. Instead, we're dealing with the Sang Noir limited edition, which brings plenty of visual changes - the French automotive producer only brought 12 units of the thing to the world. For one thing, Bugatti quotes Vincent van Gogh when descirbing the color and material mix of the car: “It often seems to me that the night is much more alive and richly coloured than the day,”



