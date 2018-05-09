Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Gets Trampled

Street racing is basically a collection of risks, from the safety issues associated with this practice to the possibility of getting walked by your opponent. Well, the driver of a Dodge Challenger Demon decided to take those risks after coming across a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on the street.

6 photos



Now, a stock



Nevertheless, the ZL1 we have here has been gifted with bolt-on mods. To be more precise, the machine now packs a pulley upgrade, a cold air intake, custom headers, along with an E85 setup and the mandatory ECU play.



According to what its owners explain in another piece of footage, the thing now delivers 723 hp and this could be the output at the rear wheels, which would mean that the vehicle has around 830 horses at the crank.



As far as we know, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon we have here comes in stock form, with the Mopar machine being dressed in F8 Green, a hue that makes the massive beast look like a tank.



This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the Demon is currently engaged in the race for 8s runs. There are a few tuned examples of the uber-Challenger battling for the title of the first 8s Demon, with Hennessey's machine coming extremely close. As we discussed earlier today, the Texan specialist's 1,035 hp Dodge Demon managed to pull a



It didn't take too much for the two muscle car wielders to engage in a sprinting fight. The two raced on more than one occasion and, as it usually happens during street fights of the sort, they used rolling starts.Now, a stock Camaro ZL1 would have no chance when facing a Challenger Demon, simply because the weight advantage of the Chevy isn't enough to outweigh the muscle gap between the two 6.2-liter supercharged V8 monsters (the Chevrolet delivers 650 hp, while the Dodge produces 808 hp on pump gas and 840 ponies on race juice).Nevertheless, the ZL1 we have here has been gifted with bolt-on mods. To be more precise, the machine now packs a pulley upgrade, a cold air intake, custom headers, along with an E85 setup and the mandatoryplay.According to what its owners explain in another piece of footage, the thing now delivers 723 hp and this could be the output at the rear wheels, which would mean that the vehicle has around 830 horses at the crank.As far as we know, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon we have here comes in stock form, with the Mopar machine being dressed in F8 Green, a hue that makes the massive beast look like a tank.This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the Demon is currently engaged in the race for 8s runs. There are a few tuned examples of the uber-Challenger battling for the title of the first 8s Demon, with Hennessey's machine coming extremely close. As we discussed earlier today, the Texan specialist's 1,035 hp Dodge Demon managed to pull a 9.13s quarter-mile run at 152 mph, thus becoming the quickest and fastest of its kind.