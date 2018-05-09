1,035 HP Dodge Demon Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with Brutal 9.13s Run at 152 MPH

There might still be aficionados out there who aren't convinced that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is currently engaged in the race for the 8s quarter-mile run. We are, of course, talking about modded examples of the Mopar machine and Hennessey just pulled a stunt that should help skeptics change their minds.

The massaged Challenger managed to complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 9.13 seconds, while its trap speed sat at 152 mph. Thus, the machine became both the quickest (acceleration) and the fastest (top velocity) Demon out there. Note that the factory Nitto rear tires have been left behind in favor of even stickier rubber.



We'll remind you this is the same car that used to hold the 1/4-mile crown until YouTuber SRT Mush grabbed it with the help of a



As for what's under the hood of the gym-visiting Demon, we'll start by letting you know that the factory blower is till present. Hennessey installed stainless steel long-tube headers with high-flow catalytic converters, an upper and lower pulley upgrade, along with the mandatory ECU play. The upgrades mean the HEMI now delivers 1.035 hp.



When talking about modding such a machine, one must also mention warranty, with Hennessey covering its work for one year or 12,000 miles.



Meanwhile in Stock Demon Land, owners are still struggling to reach the official 9.65s quarter-mile time of the beast while sprinting on the drag strip.



And supercar drivers haven't failed to notice these troubles. In fact, we've already shown you machines like the



