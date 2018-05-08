Dodge Demon Drag Races Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, Gets Schooled

We constantly keep an eye out for Dodge Demon drag races and, as we've shown you, the scanning is totally worth it. And if you haven't had the chance to check out the Mopar halo car serving its purpose on the track, we've brought along a fresh example of such an adventure.

5 photos



Then again, this isn't the spiciest Cobra Jet out there, as we're talking about a 2012 model. Animated by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, the thing delivers up to 500 hp.



Unlike the usual adventures we show you, which involve quarter-mile shenanigans, the one we have here comes in 1/8-mile form. Nevertheless, the video of the race does include the timeslips, so you can clearly see the drag strip numbers for each machine.



Speaking of 1/4-mile stunts, we'll remind you that the



We are, of course, talking about examples that are being taken down the aftermarket route. Sure, the 3,300-unit production run of the Mopar animal might have you believe that owners wish to keep the thing in stock condition, but there are a few sprinting aficionados out there who beg to differ.



For now, tuned examples of the sprinting tool sit at around 1,000 hp, but there are plans to make the thing even more muscular. For instance, Hennessey Performance has announced a program that will take the Demon up to 1,500 ponies.



As for how this translates into drag strip numbers, the current 1/4-mile world record for a tuned Demon sits at



P.S.: You should know that the battle between the two muscle behemoths kicks off at the 4:38 point of the video.



This time around, the Dodge get to duke it out with a Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. Keep in mind that while the Demon is a drag strip special edition, the Cobra Jet was honed as an out-of-the-box drag racer.Then again, this isn't the spiciest Cobra Jet out there, as we're talking about a 2012 model. Animated by a 5.4-liter supercharged V8, the thing delivers up to 500 hp.Unlike the usual adventures we show you, which involve quarter-mile shenanigans, the one we have here comes in 1/8-mile form. Nevertheless, the video of the race does include the timeslips, so you can clearly see the drag strip numbers for each machine.Speaking of 1/4-mile stunts, we'll remind you that the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is currently in the race for 8s adventures.We are, of course, talking about examples that are being taken down the aftermarket route. Sure, the 3,300-unit production run of the Mopar animal might have you believe that owners wish to keep the thing in stock condition, but there are a few sprinting aficionados out there who beg to differ.For now, tuned examples of the sprinting tool sit at around 1,000 hp, but there are plans to make the thing even more muscular. For instance, Hennessey Performance has announced a program that will take the Demon up to 1,500 ponies.As for how this translates into drag strip numbers, the current 1/4-mile world record for a tuned Demon sits at 9.33s P.S.: You should know that the battle between the two muscle behemoths kicks off at the 4:38 point of the video.