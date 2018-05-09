autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon Drag Races Modded Camaro ZL1 on the Street, Struggles to Take Off

9 May 2018, 12:09 UTC ·
by
You don't have to be an automotive expert to figure out that Dodge Demon owners put plenty of drag racing miles on their cars. And while SRT honed the uber-Challenger as a drag strip machine, quite a lot of the sprinting mileage involves the street. Well, we are now here to bring you yet another episode of the sort, one that saw the Dodge battling a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.
We're talking about a sixth-generation Camaro, but, even so, the slab of GM needs a trip to the GM in order to fight the Demon. And this is exactly what the muscle beast received, with its blown 6.2-liter V8 having received bolt-on mods.

To be more precise, the motor was fitted with a pulley upgrade, a cold air intake, custom headers and now likes to sip on E85, while packing the mandatory ECU remap.

According to the owner of the beast, the thing now delivers 723 horses, but the number could refer to the power at the rear wheels, since racers sometimes enjoy talking in dyno language. If this is the case, it means the crankshaft output of the animal sits at about 830 ponies.

As for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon we have here, which is dressed in a stunning shade called F8 Green (not even the night time footage manages to keep the color from shining), comes in factory stock form.

We'll remind you that the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 of the Dodge Demon churns out 808 hp when using pump juice, while delivering 840 hp on race gas (this requires the race ECU that comes as part of the Demon crate to be installed).
We've talked about these two slabs of America earlier today, when we showed you another street race involving the ZL1 and the Demon. As is the case with most shenanigans of the sort, that battle saw the muscle behemoths using rolling starts.

This time around, though, the velocity tools go for standing takeoffs, which only makes the matter even riskier.

