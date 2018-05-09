Mercedes-AMG Project One Shines in New Wallpaper Gallery

Back in February, during the Miami International Boat show, Mercedes-AMG presented the Cigarette Racing 515 Project One. The racing boat was a means for the carmaker to link its engineering expertise with its seafaring aspirations.

9 photos AMG Project One, a hypercar constructed in response to Aston Martin’s Valkyrie. Presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show, the



Letting these photos loose in the company’s way of keeping people interested in the car. Word is Project One will be entering production at the Mercedes’ F1 facilities in Brixworth sometime in 2019.



When ready to roll off assembly lines, it will be powered by a mid-mounted engine giving it over 1,000 hp, and a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h).



As all great looking cars these days, this too will be a hybrid, pairing the 1.6-liter engine with an electrically assisted single turbocharging system.



The vehicle is good for up to 15.5 miles while in electric mode and can recover up to 80 percent of the power thanks to the use of an EQ Power + electric drive system.



Being heavily inspired by Formula 1 cars, Project One delivers performance figures to match. Thanks to the 8-speed hydraulically actuated transmission, the engine produces enough punch to propel the car to a top speed of around 217 mph (349 km/h). That’s after the first 62 mph have been achieved in 2.5 seconds.



The price for the Project One is staggering. Only 275 units will ever be manufactured, each priced at $2.85 million (2.3 million euros). Even so, all of the cars have been spoken for, if we are to trust the rumors in the industry.



