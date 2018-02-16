autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG Project One Becomes Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE in Miami

16 Feb 2018, 7:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE, a hypercar introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show as a Formula 1-derived competitor for Aston Martin’s Valkyrie turned into a racing boat designed by the carmaker’s long time boat-building partner.
10 photos
Mercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project OneMercedes-AMG Project One and Cigarette Racing 515 Project One
Called the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE, the new boat was built from scratch by the boat specialist in collaboration with AMG engineers as a means to steal the show at the Miami International Boat event which opens its doors on Friday.

Powered by two Mercury Racing Quad Cam 4 Valve engines, the 515 Project ONE spills into the water a mind-boggling 3,100 hp. The use of composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar and E-glass make the boat speed through the water at speeds reaching as much as 140 mph (225 km/h or 121 knots).

The racing/pleasure boat can accommodate up to 6 passengers, thanks to an increased beam. It offers an over 30% greater surface area when compared to the existing boats in the Cigarette lineup.

“As the hottest and coolest supercar we’ve ever created, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE was our source of inspiration for the impressive new Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG.

“Both embody Performance Luxury at its absolute best, and are destined to become design icons.”

This is the ninth special edition boat Cigarette Racing created using a Mercedes-AMG product as inspiration. The two companies began working together in 2007, initially as a means for Mercedes-AMG to have easier access to Florida’s high-end boat buyers.

As for the Mercedes-AMG Project One, the hypercar will likely enter production at the Mercedes’ F1 facilities in Brixworth sometime in 2019. It will be powered by a middle-mounted engine giving it over 1,000 hp, and a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h).

Paired with an electrically assisted single turbocharging system, the hybrid will come straight from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing car. According to information which surfaced last year, the hypercar might cost $2.85 million (2,275,000 euro).
Mercedes-AMG Project One Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE Racing boat Mercedes-AMG
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W464)Mercedes-AMG G 63 (W464) Medium SUVMercedes-AMG CLS 53 (C257)Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 (C257) LuxuryMercedes-AMG E 53 Cabrio (A238)Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabrio (A238) Roadster & ConvertibleMercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe (C238)Mercedes-AMG E 53 Coupe (C238) CoupeAll Mercedes-AMG models  