Mercedes-AMG Project One Becomes Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE in Miami

The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE
, a hypercar introduced at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show as a Formula 1-derived competitor for Aston Martin’s Valkyrie turned into a racing boat designed by the carmaker’s long time boat-building partner.
10 photos
Called the Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE, the new boat was built from scratch by the boat specialist in collaboration with AMG
engineers as a means to steal the show at the Miami International Boat event which opens its doors on Friday.
Powered by two Mercury Racing Quad Cam 4 Valve engines, the 515 Project ONE spills into the water a mind-boggling 3,100 hp. The use of composite structure consisting of carbon-fiber, Kevlar and E-glass make the boat speed through the water at speeds reaching as much as 140 mph (225 km/h or 121 knots).
The racing/pleasure boat can accommodate up to 6 passengers, thanks to an increased beam. It offers an over 30% greater surface area when compared to the existing boats in the Cigarette lineup.
“As the hottest and coolest supercar we’ve ever created, the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE was our source of inspiration for the impressive new Cigarette Racing 515 Project ONE,”
said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG.
“Both embody Performance Luxury at its absolute best, and are destined to become design icons.”
This is the ninth special edition boat
Cigarette Racing created using a Mercedes-AMG product as inspiration. The two companies began working together in 2007, initially as a means for Mercedes-AMG to have easier access to Florida’s high-end boat buyers.
As for the Mercedes-AMG
Project One, the hypercar will likely enter production at the Mercedes’ F1 facilities in Brixworth sometime in 2019. It will be powered by a middle-mounted engine giving it over 1,000 hp, and a top speed beyond 217 mph (350 km/h).
Paired with an electrically assisted single turbocharging system, the hybrid will come straight from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 racing car. According to information which surfaced last year, the hypercar might cost $2.85 million (2,275,000 euro).