autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Mercedes-AMG Project One Arrives in America, Can't Dive Uphill

26 Mar 2018, 20:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Mercedes-AMG Project One is a hypercar that promises some very exciting numbers. However, it's easy to forget that what we saw is a prototype.
3 photos
The beautiful car made its debut last year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. We were promised a tiny V6 that spins all the way to 11,000rpm. However, the reality is that it barely has enough grunt to pull itself at walking pace.

This video was shot at the beginning of the month at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. It shows the prototype moving along quite slowly under its own power until it eventually arrives at a small ramp. Obviously, the turning circle is a big problem, though not as much as the lack of power.

A team of four muscly guys is needed to push what's supposed to be a light vehicle uphill. But we're not surprised the powertrain doesn't work since we're talking about something experimental unlike anything else on the road.

Essentially, this is Formula One without the helmet, a 1.6-liter that is currently in Mercedes' F1 car. We don't need to remind you that between 2014 and 2017, they are killing it.

This car is going to make the Bugatti look like a pig with push-rod suspension, no subframe, and zero unnecessary features. Besides the electric motor sandwiched between the 1.6-liter V6 and the gearbox, there's going to be another two at the front.

As you'd expect from something that sounds so exotic, the Project One will cost around $3 million. Hopefully, none of the 275 future owners (that's how many they will make) will see this video). Unless we're mistaken, Mercedes has already sold every one, which is funny considering the prototype can't even climb a hill. No other company has that kind of reputation.

"The Hypercar is the most ambitious project we've ever made," Mercedes-AMG Chairman Tobias Moers insisted. "This marks another highlight of the successful strategic development of Mercedes-AMG as a performance and sports-car brand."

Mercedes-AMG Project One project one hypercar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 