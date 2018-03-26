Mercedes-AMG Project One Arrives in America, Can't Dive Uphill

AMG

The beautiful car made its debut last year at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. We were promised a tiny V6 that spins all the way to 11,000rpm. However, the reality is that it barely has enough grunt to pull itself at walking pace.This video was shot at the beginning of the month at the 2018 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance. It shows the prototype moving along quite slowly under its own power until it eventually arrives at a small ramp. Obviously, the turning circle is a big problem, though not as much as the lack of power.A team of four muscly guys is needed to push what's supposed to be a light vehicle uphill. But we're not surprised the powertrain doesn't work since we're talking about something experimental unlike anything else on the road.Essentially, this is Formula One without the helmet, a 1.6-liter that is currently in Mercedes' F1 car. We don't need to remind you that between 2014 and 2017, they are killing it.This car is going to make the Bugatti look like a pig with push-rod suspension, no subframe, and zero unnecessary features. Besides the electric motor sandwiched between the 1.6-liter V6 and the gearbox, there's going to be another two at the front.As you'd expect from something that sounds so exotic, the Project One will cost around $3 million. Hopefully, none of the 275 future owners (that's how many they will make) will see this video). Unless we're mistaken, Mercedes has already sold every one, which is funny considering the prototype can't even climb a hill. No other company has that kind of reputation."The Hypercar is the most ambitious project we've ever made," Mercedes-Chairman Tobias Moers insisted. "This marks another highlight of the successful strategic development of Mercedes-AMG as a performance and sports-car brand."