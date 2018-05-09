2019 Mercedes GLS-Class Drops Camo, Has Red Paint Ready for the BMW X7 Fight

autoevolution
 

The super-heavyweight SUV title is about to be disputed by two all-new contenders, and America is paying close attention. Yesterday, we saw the all-new GLE wearing a lot less camo on top of some stylish red paint. Now the GLS has adopted the same look.
This huge 7-seater will compete directly with the upcoming BMW X7, which was available for prototype testing in South Carolina recently. Both are large, heavy and equipped with the latest luxury technology.

The last time we saw the GLS, it was covered in dense camouflage. But most of that has been stripped to reveal production red paint. It's the same color we saw during the launch of the E-Class All-Terrain last year and signals the debut is only a few months away. We even have finished silver trim - roof rails, front bumper inserts and door handles.

The stand-out features of its design include all-LED headlights and narrower taillights, similar to what you see on Mercedes' coupe models. All the lines have been filed down, suggesting this SUV has nothing to prove in the looks department. But those black wheels with spokes that stand out could take some getting used to.

We could help to stare at the exhaust, where we noticed only the left side has a muffler. Both tips are fakes, as the gasses are pointed down at the ground. It's pretty obvious that this model is has a lower output, but we wouldn't go as far as to suggest a 2-liter engine, even though that would make a Volvo XC90 competitor.

A recent sighting suggests the range will top out with the GLS 63 S, which would match either the 612 HP of the E63 or the 630 HP of the AMG GT 4-door.

Yesterday's GLE sighting should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect inside the GLS flagship. The dash should combine double 12.3-inch screens with MBUX, while a touch of ruggedness will be added to the center console.
