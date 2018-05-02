2019 BMW 3 Series G20 Shows All-New Interior, M Sport Package

The 3 Series probably isn't going to be a BMW best-seller for much longer, what with the unprecedented surge in SUV demand. However, both the engineers and designers are trying their best to make this into a smaller version of the 5 Series.

Our latest spyshots provide an almost complete picture of the interior. However, before we talk about that, let's take a look at the new 3 Series' outer shell.



This baby RWD sedan looks a lot like the M5. It's got pronounced shoulders, similar-looking headlights and that sharp edge in the middle of the kidney grilles, which by the way are completely blocked.



An M Sport package has been fitted to this particular prototype. Like the one on the



While this could also be an M Performance model like the expected M340i, that car would have at least one active side grille while both are fakes in this case. Also, the round exhaust pipes should be square with a little notch in the middle, like on the X3 M40i. Our best guess is that we're dealing with the 330i.



The interior borrows heavily from other BMW models, which is an awesome thing. After all, there's nothing wrong in having a 7 Series infotainment system in the sedan two grades down. The G20 uses a part-digital cluster that's not as flexible as the all-screen system used by Mercedes and Audi.



