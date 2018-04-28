Stanced Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is a First

autoevolution
 

Stancing isn't just for the Toyota GT 86 and BMW M3 drift cars. SUV owners like to do it too. We've seen plenty of fast German trucks hugging the road, but this is the low-rider debut of the infamous Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The Jeep we just called a "Viper killer" is unmistakable from the front. It's got a unique hood scoop, extra air intakes and some black mesh around the grille. Some call it sporty, and we have no problem with that.

The whole point of the Trackhawk is to combine the Hellcat supercharged V8 engine from the Dodge twins with the practicality of a real off-roader. Jeep knocked it out of the park, but that will never stop people from trying to make it better or different.

This bad boy comes from Instagram user tnt6927, running a Hellcat and SRT specialist shop. Unless we're mistaken, we covered some of their SRT8 drag racing projects.

Besides the black wheels and visible air suspension, the bagged Trackhawk also has a distinct chin soiler insert. This not only brings the front bumper closer to the ground and adds a little something to the fenders. Side skirts have bee added, and we doubt this is even close to the final form of the SUV.

It's hard not be impressed. After all, this family SUV built in Detroit has 90 more horsepower than the twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG G65 which costs several times more.

This is the most powerful production SUV at 707 hp, and it will remain so for several years, yet costs only $88,000. This is also the only Jeep that tops out at 180 mph.

Red is the perfect color for this SUV, especially since you can have an all-leather red interior with carbon inserts. Compared to the Hellcats, it's a little more civilized, with a quieter engine costing you some torque. There's also a new 8-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels.
