1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Screams on Hennessey's Dyno

While some of you might find this difficult to believe, there are aficionados out there for whom the 707-pony factory output of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is simply not enough. Of course, there are companies like Hennessey Performance, which will gladly help these people out.

17 photos



And while we've already shown you the first screaming on the dyno, the time has come to see what happens when the second meets the rolling road.



The Lone Star State specialist has now released a video showcasing a dyno run of the four-figure-output



As it was the case with the 850 hp incarnation of the Trackhawk, Hennessey manually disconnected the front axle, thus measuring the output of the machine in rear-wheel-drive mode.



And while the official output numbers of the thing sit at 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft of twist, you can check out the video for the dyno graphs, which show the values at the rear wheels.



We'll remind you that the engine treatment involved in the process brings a 4.5-liter supercharger working at 14 psi of boost, a custom blower bypass valve, a high-flow air induction system, stainless steel long tube headers, as well as the mandatory ECU play.So, how does the thousand-horsepower Jeep perform on an actual road?

As for how the new muscle numbers manifest themselves in the real world, Hennessey expects the HPE1000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.8 seconds, while playing the quarter-mile game in 10.5 seconds.



Until we'll get to see those numbers being demonstrated, we'll remind you that Hennessey recently



