Roush Mustang Drag Races Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be an automotive aficionado, as not only do Detroit's Big Three keep delivering one missile after another, but the carmakers' senior go-fast models have now reached that point where depreciation allows more gearheads to enjoy them. So, just how awesome are the machines from the later category? Well, we've brought along a piece of drag racing footage that delivers an example of this, involving a Roush Mustang and a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8.

The Roush 'Stang obviously dominates the high-riding machine regarding the power-to-weight ratio, but the Jeep comes with an all-paw advantage, which obviously allows it to grab the takeoff phase of the race.



The video documenting the battle follows the two slabs of America from start to finish, which means you'll also get to check out the 1/4-mile numbers of the beasts.



As for the soundtrack of the clip, we'll let you be the judge of the decibel fight, so you'd better turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button.



And since we've also mentioned the fresh proposal coming from the Big Three in the intro, we'll remind you that Jeep's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is now among us. The thing comes with an 11.6-second quarter-mile time straight off the showroom floor, but aftermarket developers have already started playing with the thing. And this is how we ended up with velocity behemoths such as Hennessey's 1,000 horsepower Trackhawk.



As for the Ford Mustang, the Blue Oval is almost ready to release the Shelby GT500 incarnation of the pony. This is expected to deliver north of 700 horses and we've managed to



Meanwhile, Ford has introduced the



